India contributed 20% to global app downloads across iOS, Google Play Store: App Annie

Google Play Store is expected to account for more than 100 billion app downloads alone in 2021

Google Play Store dominates the downloads market and is expected to account for more than 100 billion app downloads alone in 2021, according to App Annie’s State of Mobile 2022.

Regionally, India was the #1 country year-to-date, contributing 20% of global downloads across iOS and Google Play combined. This was followed by the US (9%) and Brazil (8%).

The 'TikTok' effect is readily apparent in the breakout app data for 2021. ByteDance's video-sharing app is a global cultural force now and is projected to surpass 1.5 billion users in the next 12 months.

India's own short video apps, MX TakaTak (#2) and Moj (#6) ranked in the top top 10 breakout apps by global downloads, serving as a “replacement TikTok” in light of the TikTok ban in India alongside competitors like Josh (#15 breakout app by downloads).

The report stated that Reliable 4G, the rollout of 5G, and falling data tariffs are making it easier than ever for users to consume video on the go. In the Breakout Spend chart, YouTube is at the top (it surpassed $3 billion in spending in October) with Disney+, HBO Max, Piccoma (a 'webtoon' comic app) and Twitch all scoring in the top 10.

The app economy continues to grow at a breakneck speed with global spends across iOS and Google Play Stores expected to increase 25% to reach $135 billion in 2021, up from $112 billion in 2020, according to an App Annie report.

As in previous years, iOS spending dominates: 65 cents in every app economy dollar is spent by Apple users. Gamers spend the most – they contribute around 60% of iOS revenue and nearly 80% of dollars spent in Google Play.

Outside of gaming, more than one-third of non-gaming spend now comes from entertainment and social apps. "We predict tremendous growth for both in the coming years – with revenue from entertainment apps rising to $12 billion in 2022. That's double the total for 2020," the report said.

App Annie also said that the mobile users will download nearly 140 billion new apps by the end of this year that is 10 billion more than in 2020, and 20 billion more than in 2019, up 8% YoY.

Gaming accounted for around $90 billion in total revenue. Within gaming, new sub-genres emerge to shape gameplay habits, while new titles come from nowhere to dominate the download charts.

The breakout download chart was full of casual games. Supersonic's Bridge Race topped the listing, while Hair Challenge was at number 2. The latter is one of three female-friendly titles in the top 10. These products combine puzzles with personal styling. The other two are Project Makeover and High Heels, which recently surpassed the major milestone of seeing over 100 million downloads across the world in just 11 months.

Project Makeover also made it into the breakout consumer spend chart. But it was an outlier here since most of the games in the top 10 are 'core' titles rather than casual. At #1 is Genshin Impact. This open-world RPG topped the chart thanks to the 'gacha' model, in which players spend in-game currency to receive a random virtual item.

Other notable titles included League of Legends: Wild Rift, which surpassed $150 million in consumer spending as it marked 1 year of its global rollout — the 2nd fasted MOBA game to do so after Honor of Kings, almost twice as fast as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, which was the second biggest MOBA game by lifetime consumer spend globally at the time of this milestone. Free Fire which was the #1 downloaded battle royale game in H1 2021 — second only to Join Clash 3D, a hypercasual game.

Casual game titles dominate the charts when it comes to average monthly active users. the breakout chart for 2021 shows this to be the case, with Count Masters, Project Makeover, Bridge Race, and Among Us! featuring at the top. The interesting exemption is Roblox, at #6.

Like gaming, social is also a highly dynamic app space. App Annie expects social apps will earn $9 billion in 2022, an 82% increase from 2020. TikTok leads the spending chart worldwide (and in the US and the UK). However, #2 and #3 respectively are BIGO LIVE and Discord. Discord, which blurs social networking with voice communication and gaming has over 205 million global monthly active users as of October 2021.

Among dating apps, Tinder is once again at the top worldwide. And the numbers were published just days after Tinder's owner Match revealed plans for an expansion of its business model. Tinder will embrace the 'metaverse' concept by building an avatar-based virtual goods economy. In fact, it is already testing Tinder Coins in several markets.

Occupying the two slots below Tinder (worldwide and the US) are the market's two female-oriented dating apps: Bumble and Hinge. According to App Annie numbers, Bumble’s lifetime consumer spend just surpassed $1 billion with Hinge surpassing $250 Million. Tinder's stands at $4.4 billion as of November 29, 2021.

In 2019 and 2020, some of the world's biggest entertainment brands launched into the subscription TV market. Among the Breakout Video Streaming Apps By Time Spent places, YouTube is in the top spot globally while Disney+ and HBO Max at #3 and #5 respectively. Disney+ Hotstar (owned by Star India and operated by Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution) is at #8.

"We estimate that time spent in Disney+ on Android phones hit 975 billion hours globally in YTD 2021 (Jan 2021 - Oct 2021)," App Annie said.

Niche products are also a feature of the video streaming space. Crunchyroll, for example, is devoted to anime videos. It scored at #9 in the US and UK chat. Our data also shows that more than a quarter of the total time spent in Crunchyroll on Android was driven by Brazilian users.

