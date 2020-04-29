HOOQ to suspend services from tomorrow

The video-streaming platform is reported to have said that HOOQ’s operations will have to be put on halt because of a stakeholder filing for liquidation

HOOQ has said that it will be suspending its services from April 30, as per media reports.

The video-streaming platform’s Country Head Guntur S. Siboro is reported to have said that HOOQ’s operations would have to be put on halt because of a stakeholder filing for liquidation.

In September 2019, video advertising and monetization platform, SpotX had announced a partnership with HOOQ to provide a full-stack ad tech solution including ad server and SSP capabilities to power its regional advertising business across Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore.

In a LinkedIn post, HOOQ Managing Director, Zulfiqar Khan shared, "Every great story has its end. HOOQ started in 2015 with a mission to tell a Million stories for a Billion people, and what a journey it has been. Over the last two years, I've had the honour and privilege to lead the India business, shifting base from Gurgaon to Mumbai, taking up a new office and building it from scratch, shopping for (cutlery, coffee mugs, napkins etc), making India a shining star within the group, and the greatest satisfaction of building a team of very talented colleagues. The journey had its share of challenges, the successes & failures that come with it. The journey was fascinating and well worth it."

He continues, "To my special friends & partners at Airtel & Hostar, plus the others I want to say THANK YOU. None of this amazing journey would have been possible without your support and encouragement. A heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues in SG & elsewhere. Most importantly to my India team, THANK YOU for your faith, commitment and contributions. Your hard work made me look good. It’s been a privilege and I look forward to our paths crossing again. To my family and friends, I am because of your unconditional love and helping hand. Thank you all!! Farewell, If we meet again, then we’ll smile indeed. If not, it’s true, this parting was well done."