HiveMinds wins digital mandate to manage Max Life Insurance’s paid marketing portfolio

HiveMinds Innovative Market solutions, a division of Madison World, won the digital mandate to manage Max Life Insurance’s paid marketing portfolio. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch involving several comprehensive rounds of presentations. The account will be serviced by HiveMinds’ newly opened north branch.

As per the agreement, HiveMinds will be responsible for carrying out digital marketing activities across all publishers and platforms for Max Life Insurance including Google, Facebook, Taboola, Outbrain amongst others. This will in turn enable new customer acquisition for Max Life Insurance.

Aditya Satpute, Corporate Vice President - e-commerce & Digital Marketing, Max Life Insurance commented, “Today’s consumers are evolved and very digital-savvy, so the success of insurance companies is increasingly dependent upon their ability to innovate and engage with customers on digital platforms. We are pleased to partner with HiveMinds in the next phase of our digital growth, where they will manage the entire paid marketing portfolio for the e-commerce business”.

Commenting on the win, Jyothrimayee J T, Founder & CEO, HiveMinds noted, “We are proud of winning this highly contested mandate. There is a massive transformation happening in the Insurance sector powered by digital expansion. Bringing the right digital integrations and innovation will be key to our success”.

Deepti Bhadauria, Chief Strategy Officer, HiveMinds added, “Max Life Insurance is one of those companies, that has the vision, the clarity of thought, and the right team to ride the digital wave in the country. We are confident that together we’ll create new benchmarks in digital marketing.”

Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of the Max Group, an Indian multi-business corporation.

HiveMinds is Bengaluru based full-service digital marketing Company and Consultancy with specialization in performance marketing, display, e-commerce, and programmatic buying. They manage digital mandates for Domino’s, BigBasket, Coinswitch Kuber, Trell, and eCommerce mandates of brands like P&G, Nivea, Saffola Honey, Sugar cosmetics, ITC Dermafique, Crompton, Sonata watches, Stanley black & decker, etc. The company owns unique technology, tools, and data analytics methodologies that enable it to deliver outstanding results to its clients. HiveMinds is a unit of Madison World which through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.

