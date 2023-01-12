Here’s how Indian brands are celebrating RRR’s big win
RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes Awards
On January 10, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ made history as the song from the movie ‘Naatu Naatu’ became the first song Asian Song to receive the Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes Awards.
The song was nominated among works by artists like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Alexandre Desplat, and Lady Gaga. Brands didn’t want to miss out on the epic moment and took the opportunity to congratulate the makers and be a part of the success.
While Netizens are going gaga about the award on the internet lauding the team with numerous tweets and posts, Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the team on Twitter expressing his pride over the win.
A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023
Brands also jumped on the bandwagon. Here are some of instances:
Speaking on the how the Indian cinema had made it to the world in 2022, a spokesperson from Netflix said, “We had three of the biggest blockbusters from Netflix India - RRR (Hindi) (viewed for over 73 million hours), At 15 weeks, RRR (Hindi) was the longest-ever trending Indian film on the global Top 10 for non-English films. Gangubai Kathiawadi (viewed for over 50 million hours), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (viewed for over 21 million hours) that found audiences around the world. ”
Talking about regional films helping advertisers, Ajay Mehta, Founder, (iTV) Interactive Television, and MD, Kinetic India, said, “Regional Films especially South films are a big opportunity for brands as they are bringing record audiences to the theatres. KGF 2 crossed more than 1000 Crores at the box office, RRR close to 1000 Crores, and other films such as PS1 and Kantara have done extremely well. On the back of this, the Indian Box office is looking very healthy and in collections, 2022 will be one of the best of all times.”
“This trend is too big for advertisers to ignore, and they have been smart enough to invest in these movies. KGF 2 and RRR attracted more advertisers on a national basis than some of the biggest Bollywood Blockbusters of the past. Having tasted success with these large event films, advertisers are now keen to explore even some of the slightly smaller films coming out of the South and are tracking them closely,” he added.
e4m-DNPA Annual Summit and Digital Impact Awards on Jan 20
The awards recognise digital innovations that have improved citizens’ lives besides promoting nation building
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 12:38 PM | 4 min read
DNPA is organising its first annual conclave in India this January 20 in New Delhi where experts from across the globe are expected to participate along with top Indian leaders and other stakeholders. Organised in association with exchange4media Group, the conclave is being institutionalised as a platform for the exchanging of ideas and thoughts, and sharing of the latest technological developments in digital media. Industry heads will also discuss regulatory or policy challenges and other issues that the media has been facing.
The day-long conference will bring together the best minds from across the world to explore the future of digital news media and the various contours of the challenges it faces. The speakers include Indian and international thought leaders from the fields of digital publishing, media regulation, competition law, technology and governance. The gathering will be graced by Indian ministers, top government officials, global thought leaders, top Indian publishers, media owners, senior editors, start-ups, technology players, business leaders, policymakers, lawyers, chambers and associations of media and industry, among others.
The conference will be followed by the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards, which will recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promote national-building. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 will honour India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.
DNPA proposes to give awards for the best use of digital media and takes this opportunity to celebrate achievers and innovators who made a difference. The categories are as follows:
- Best Use of Digital Media for Human Resource Development & Education
- Best Use of Digital Media for Health
- Best Use of Digital Media for Financial Reforms
- Best Use of Digital Media for Sustainability and Environment Protection
- Best Use of Digital Media to Promote Ease of Business
- Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms
- Best Use of Digital Media for Women & Child Welfare Reforms
- Best Use of Digital Media for Ease of Living
The awardees have been selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI. The jury members are S Ravi, Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman, TFCI, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronic, Government of India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network, Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.
The event is being organised under the aegis of Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA), an apex association of the digital arms of India's top 17 new publishers from Print & Electronic Media. They include Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, The Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, Eenadu Television, India Today, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, Times of India , NDTV, Express Network, Mathrubhumi, The Hindu and Network 18. The event is being curated by exchange4media Group.
At the e4m-DNPA Annual Summit, Rajeev Chandrasekar Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, will deliver the opening address. The other participants and speakers include Paul Fletcher, Member of Parliament, Australia Former Minister of Communications, Australia, who will speak on Australia’s Law on Technology Platforms and News Publishers, Sri Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry Of information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Neelesh Misra, influencer, writer and Managing Head of Gaon Connection Digital platform, CEOs and Managing Editors and Digital Content heads of DNPA members, Anurradha Prasad, Chairman & MD, BAG Films and News24, Pierre Petillaut - Managing Director, ADIG France (EU), Owen Meredith, UK CEO, News Media Association, Deloitte, top law firms, Arvind Gupta Co-Founder and Head, Digital India Foundation.
The conclave will also see the gathering of top leadership of start-ups and new age digital economy players like Bharat Matrimony, Map my India, senior officials of the Government of India from MEITY, I&B, media personalities, young celebrity influencers and actors like Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.
MeitY likely to discuss gaming rules with schools, PTA members
As per reports, the meeting is to be held this week
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 9:49 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Electronics and IT is likely to meet school and parent-teacher associations this week to discuss draft gaming rules, media reports say.
The discussion will also focus on the impact of gaming on kids and the need to curtain time spent on the same.
Ministry officials are also considering to meet doctors and policy groups.
The central government recently proposed self-regulation and mandatory player verification for online gaming companies to exercise due diligence.
'Providing IPL content for free will push Jio Cinema’s subscriber base toward new records'
A report by Elara Capital claims streaming free IPL will enable Jio Cinema to cross-sell other content offerings and assist with mobile subscriber retention
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 6:58 PM | 3 min read
Hours after exchange4media publsihed a story about Sports18 deciding to air IPL free on the Jio app, Elara Capital has come out with a report claiming that providing IPL content-free could have a negative impact on TV advertising and on TV medium consumption.
In the report Senior Vice President Karan Taurani has shared, “As per media reports (exchange4media.com) Jio Cinema will offer free IPL content on its app. Providing IPL content-free could have a negative impact on TV advertising and on TV medium consumption, given 1) digital is a better platform for this content as it is available free vs TV where it is subscription-based and 2) it will attract a larger audience vs Hotstar in the past, which charged a subscription fee for its platform. On the other hand, advantages of the TV medium remain 1) its mass viewership and reach, 2) cheaper cable average revenue per user (ARPU) as 95% of the market uses bundles & does not subscribe a la carte, 3) largescale advertisers, such as FMCG, autos and telecom, which allocate sizeable budgets for mass campaigning on TV, and 4) sports is viewed in large groups on TV, which too augurs well. The Smart TV proposition may be a threat for linear TV only in the medium term, as penetration of the former is low at 10%; this can scale up with the rise in broadband penetration,” stated the Elara Diet Report.
“In our view, it will be difficult for Viacom18-Jio Cinema to recover even 30-40% of its content acquisition cost via the digital route, if the content is free at least in the near term (over the next two years); however, in the medium to long term, due to 1) the change in consumption habits on digital media and 2) growing Smart TV penetration, there is the possibility of their digital ad revenue scaling up, but it may still continue to be much lower as compared to TV medium ad revenue (IPL),” claims Taurani.
“Providing free IPL also would have a negative impact on India’s over the top (OTT) market, as ARPU may drop down further or remain stable in a market where most OTT platforms are already available at cheap prices vs global averages (for e.g., Netflix and Amazon have the lowest pricing in India). The domestic OTT market was already having a tough time, given fragmentation and high content cost. Lower visibility on ARPU would add to its concerns."
"Further, from Jio’s standpoint, this would push Jio Cinema’s subscriber base toward new records, as they may start to compete with the likes of YouTube India, which has a monthly average user (MAU) base of 520mn, the largest in India. It would further help Jio Cinema to cross-sell its other content offerings and assist with mobile subscriber retention. This, in turn, can help Jio Cinema compete with social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram as well as YouTube, which has an 80% share in India’s video advertising segment, apart from mere broadcaster OTT platforms, which have a smaller share. The surge in advertising video on demand (AVOD) user base also augurs well for programmatic advertisers, such as Affle India, as there is a potential for higher conversions on homegrown OTT apps with a larger user base, rather than YouTube and social media apps owned by global giants,” explained Taurani
Telcos ad venture: EU body to decide on approval by early next month
As per reports, the move by telecom companies is being seen as an attempt to compete with tech giants
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:30 PM | 1 min read
Telcos like Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone will get to know by February 10 if they can set up a joint advertising venture to take on the big tech companies.
Competition enforcers are set to give their verdict early next month, media reports have said.
On January 6, the telecom companies sought approval from anti-trust watchdog.
This is being seen as an attempt to compete with the big tech companies like Meta and Google.
The advertising venture is meant to provide "privacy-led, digital identification solutions", the commission is reported to have said.
Interactive Avenues wins the digital creative mandate of Vim
The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 3:40 PM | 1 min read
Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has won the digital creative mandate for Hindustan Unilever Limited’s dishwash brand – Vim. The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Mumbai office.
Interactive Avenues’ mandate includes amplifying the brand’s social media presence, managing their e-commerce content, and delivering cutting edge creatives and digital video commercials.
Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, added, “As a market category, dishwash typically has a low-involvement footprint online. We will leverage best-in-class strategies to shape impactful conversations for the brand and take their digital story to the next level.”
Interactive Avenues is a full-service digital marketing company with offices in Mumbai (headquarters), Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.
Prasar Bharati planning to launch OTT platform?
Last year, it signed an agreement with YuppTV to expand the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 8:42 AM | 1 min read
Prasar Bharati is reportedly "evaluating" the possibility of launching an OTT platform.
"That is something we are working upon, evaluating," a leading business portal reported a Prasar Bharati official as saying in response to a question on the subject.
The news comes months after Prasar Bharati signed an agreement with YuppTV to expand the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel, according to the report. Prasar Bharati had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YuppTV in March last year to make DD India available in various countries including the US, the UK.
The talks of a possibility of OTT platform launch comes days after the government approving a scheme worth more than Rs 2,500 crore for modernization, upgrade and expansion of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD), Prasar Bharati is ready with plans to achieve the objectives.
How Web3 can weave a fascinating future for marketers
Web3 can build solutions that prioritise user privacy & security while improving the overall user experience, say industry players
By Shantanu David | Jan 9, 2023 8:42 AM | 5 min read
While some might say the official jury is still out on the actual applications of Web3, essentially a new version of the internet itself, tech evangelists, brands, agencies that represent them and the more informed of the consumers that purchase their products, are seemingly all in.
And as Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, affirms: “It is more interactive, connected and secure than ever!”
Beyond the Web
Kothari believes that web3 can be a great tool for business development. “Slowly and gradually, with the advancements in tech, the man-machine relationship is maturing from master-servant to partner. With the help of cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and big data, websites and apps will be able to process information intelligently and human-like in this stage of the internet's evolution,” he says.
For Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, Web3 is the stuff of science fiction made real. “It's a digital realm where artificial intelligence and machine learning join forces with blockchain to create a smarter, more secure, and more responsive internet.”
Kruthika Ravindran, Associate Director - Key Accounts, TheSmallBigIdea, points out that Web3 can be used at every single stage of the marketing cycle – “Right from understanding the audience, to improving the products, services and experiences, to managing all the data and so on and so forth. With fully immersive multimedia environments, the possibilities of Web3 are endless.”
Kothari further enthuses, “Coming to advertising, building community is everything. Artists have started leveraging NFTs and Digital Collectibles to lure their fan base. Furthermore, advertisers can take experiential advertising a notch above with in-game ad modelling and show their ads in 3D. It will be fascinating to observe how marketers come up with creative ideas to take advantage of the opportunity in the Web3 era.”
As part of its Digital 3.0 initiative, White Rivers Media has been engaging with some of the top Indian business houses to help them understand the digital transformations their organizations would have to undergo to move from Web 2.0 to Digital 3.0.
Siddharth Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech and CTO, Zoo Media, believes that Web3 is expected to dominate the conversation in the tech industry because it has the potential to fundamentally change the way the internet works by replacing centralized systems with decentralized ones. “This could have a wide range of applications, from enabling more secure and private online communication to enabling more transparent and democratic decision-making processes.”
“While a lot of Web3 and its adoption is debatable, what's important is that it's opening new questions and providing new examples of how our relationship with the internet is changing. Web3 may or may not be the next "platform" moment, but it's a sign that big change has started to take place both at the technology layer that powers the internet as well as the perception layer that influences what people think they can use the internet for,” adds Bhansali.
One potential way to utilize Web3 technologies in advertising and marketing would be to focus on building solutions that prioritize user privacy and security, while also improving the overall user experience. This could involve developing decentralized platforms that offer more control and transparency to users, as well as using decentralized identity solutions to enable more personalized and targeted advertising in a more privacy-friendly manner.
Consumers First
Amer Ahmad, Director of Technology, Blink Digital, believes the key principles of Web3 - decentralisation, transparency and giving power back to the users are key factors at play. “While we are still at a very early stage in terms of Web 3 adoption, brands, which are realising that they must meaningfully engage with their customers and build communities, will most definitely have a first-mover advantage. More so, these brands can use the Web3 channels as new and sustainable revenue streams.”
“The two most common aspects are the metaverse and NFTs. But they’ve been used mostly as PR-led activations, as opposed to long-term deployments. The Web3 space is so versatile that the technology can be used across industries, from community building to democratizing ad inventory acquisition. My personal opinion is that we will see sustainable, long-term brand-led use cases around Web3 technologies in 2023, as opposed to PR-led activations,” he notes.
Krutin Shah, Co-founder and COO, Phyvital Inc, agrees that Web3 has shown promise to increase the efficiency of transactions while creating trust / transparency. Additionally, most of the major VCs and tech companies are starting to invest heavily into Web3 to create the next set of products. This is the key why Web3 will continue to dominate trends in 2023.
“We are starting to see Web3 to have alternative ways to advertise or market to Gen Z and younger folks. Globally, younger folks are not on Facebook or traditional sites, they are adapting web3 community tools, which is where we will have to market / advertise to them,” says Shah.
Web 3 technologies are also making it possible to connect a vast array of devices through the Internet of Things (IoT), creating new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, explained Asher. “And with the power of cloud computing, Web3 is able to handle vast amounts of data and provide insights and predictions in real-time.”
And by providing more customised, precise, and engaging experiences for customers, observes Asher, Web 3 technologies have the potential to make a significant impact on the advertising and marketing industry. In advertising and marketing, Web3 has a variety of specific applications: tailored content; interactive experiences; improved targeting; and smart content.
In a nutshell, as Asher says: “Users are transported to a brand's product or concept, fully experiencing it in a way that feels more realistic and exciting than any traditional ad could ever hope to achieve. And with the added element of interactivity, customers can truly engage with the brand on a deeper level, forging a connection that goes beyond just a fleeting advertisement.”
