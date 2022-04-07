Gujarat Titans launch two new rooms in metaverse

The locker room with ‘Home of the Titans’ room in the metaverse will give an insight into the team and its values

The Tata Indian Premier League’s (IPL) latest entrants, the Gujarat Titans, have created two new rooms in the metaverse to provide the fans with an enhanced experience of the new team. Following their logo launch in the metaverse, which received an overwhelming response from the fans, the Gujarat Titans have strengthened their presence on the virtual platform with new additions.

The Gujarat Titans have launched their locker room with ‘Home of the Titans’ room in the metaverse, which will give an insight into the team, its values and also present the fans with a closer look at the unit. Fans will also get an opportunity to show their support for the team, with prizes such as official merchandise and match tickets up for grabs.

‘The Home Stadium’ is the second room launched by the Gujarat Titans. This room will give an insight into the iconic home venue of the Gujarat Titans – the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The world’s largest cricket stadium is a coliseum that has captured the imagination of the fans. Through this room, the fans will get a closer look at the stadium with some great pictures, detailing its journey through its construction etc. This room has been launched to commemorate the grand venue.

Hardik Pandya, captain of the Gujarat Titans, said, “For any cricketer, the fans always hold a special place in the heart. Over the years, we have been fortunate to reach out to the fans through various social media platforms and engage with them. I am excited about The Metaverse as it allows us another opportunity to get closer to them. I am sure the Gujarat Titans will build a strong and loyal fan base.”

“Since the beginning, we have put the fan at the centre of our marketing strategies. We were thrilled with the great response to our logo launch in The Metaverse. Through The Metaverse, we aim to tap into a large audience and reach out to a plethora of fans around the globe. Technology allows us to engage with people from every nook and corner of the globe. Through the metaverse, we endeavour to create a strong community of fans for the Gujarat Titans,” said Col Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans.

