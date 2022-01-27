Grapes wins digital media mandate for Lava

The integrated marketing agency, Grapes has attained the digital media mandate for the Indian smartphone and accessories manufacturer brand Lava. The company has won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will service the account from its New Delhi office.

As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for media buying and implementing strategic measures to achieve the desired marketing objectives of the brand. It will primarily focus on executing digital campaigns for the smartphone and accessories manufacturer to amplify its reach and awareness in the evolving mobile market. The agency will create the brand’s robust presence on social media platforms and elevate the brand Lava to greater heights.

Commenting on the development, Mugdh Rajit, Marketing and S&D Strategy Head, said, “Lava has a remarkable presence in the feature phone segment as one of the industry leaders and continues its journey to establish a significant footprint in smartphones and accessories segment with high impact launches like AGNI, Probuds and Befit. The brand continues to innovate and expand its portfolio by providing the right proposition to its customers. As we are embarking on a new journey for the brand, digital media will play a crucial role in charting the growth map for us. In today’s time, focusing on digital medium in our category is of utmost importance, and we want to strengthen Lava’s footprint in the digital landscape.”

Commenting on the win, Shradha Agarwal, COO and Strategy Head, Grapes, said, “We are excited to partner with Lava and build a strong presence for the brand in the market again under the Make in India, initiative. It’s such a proud moment that the brand has bestowed its trust in us. Our

objective will be to drive consideration and preference for the brand emphasizing their growth plan with the help of a full-funnel GTM strategy.”

