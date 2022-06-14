Grapes wins digital mandate for CP Plus

Security and surveillance solutions brand CP Plus has signed Grapes for its digital AOR mandate. The company has won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will service the account from its New Delhi office.

Grapes will look after the brand’s 360-degree digital presence, from social media creatives to digital campaigns. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for executing the digital duties of the brand, such as media planning and buying, creative and digital branding and strategy, and SEO. The collaboration is aimed at developing cohesive value for the brand with the help of earned initiatives.

Speaking on the development, Ananmay Khemka, Executive Director - CP Plus, said, “Being one of the recognised brands in the advanced security and surveillance solution, our constant endeavour is to provide the best range of products and services catering to the security needs of India. In the last few years, CP Plus has witnessed unmatched growth. We are quite enthusiastic to expand our business. Thus, digital plays a crucial role in building the business. We are impressed with Grapes vision for our brand. We are quite optimistic that Grapes expertise and nuanced understanding of digital media will fuel our vision”.

Commenting on the win, Shradha Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder Grapes, said, “We are pleased to associate with CP Plus as their digital partner. It’s a market leader in the security and surveillance industry. The demand for cameras and other surveillance products has witnessed an uptick demand owing to safety reasons. Also, the consumer behaviour pattern is changing, and there is a lot of scope in the market to perform well in the coming year. With a strategic approach and creative thinking, we look forward to creating great work in new and unprecedented directions for the brand. With our expertise in digital solutions, we strive to increase the visibility of the brand and create top-of-the-mind recall value amongst consumers.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)