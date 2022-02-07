Google's DV360 allows brands to control ad frequency on YouTube, CTV apps

In order to help advertisers deliver a better experience, Google has added connected TV (CTV) frequency management solutions to its demand-side platform Display & Video 360 (DV360) to control the frequency of ads on YouTube and other CTV apps.



"At Google, we’re helping advertisers deliver a better CTV viewing experience. As part of that, we’re launching new CTV frequency management solutions in that allow marketers to control the number of times people see their ads across YouTube and other CTV apps. This gives CTV streamers a smoother viewing experience and limits the risk of brand backlash because of ad overexposure," Google Director, Global Video Solutions Marvin Renaud said in a blog post.



He added that this new functionality also significantly improves media performance for advertisers. "On average, brands see a 5% reach per dollar increase when managing CTV ad frequency across YouTube and other CTV apps rather than separately," Renaud said.



With the addition of CTV frequency management solutions to DV360, advertisers can control how many ads CTV viewers see across YouTube and YouTube TV apps. Furthermore, they can also set a frequency goal for ads running across other CTV apps.



"Let’s say you set a frequency goal of five ads per week for your CTV campaign. Instead of showing up to five CTV ads on YouTube and five ads on other CTV apps, Display & Video 360 will now aim to show your ad no more than five times total. Viewers won’t see your ad more than they should as they navigate across YouTube, Hulu or any of their other favourite CTV apps. This more user-centric approach lowers your risk of triggering ad fatigue," he stated.



DV360’s cross-channel CTV frequency management solution works for all formats, exchanges, CTV devices and deal types. This includes content on the YouTube and YouTube TV apps watched on CTV devices. To determine the number of times a CTV ad is shown, Display & Video 360 uses Google data on YouTube and the IAB standard Identifier for Advertising on other CTV inventory.



"To identify overlaps of people who watch both YouTube CTV and shows on other CTV apps, we use Google’s Unique Reach model. This method — which uses a combination of data sources like census data, panels and surveys — is based on over a decade of understanding deduplication across devices and environments, and is designed to work in a post-cookie world. Once we’ve modelled that duplication of viewers across YouTube and other CTV apps, we can determine the appropriate budget placement to control average ad frequency," Renaud said.

