Google, YouTube to comply with new IT rules

Google released a statement earlier on Wednesday, stating its compliance along with YouTube's to India's Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code.

"We respect India's legislative process and have a long history of responding to government requests to remove content where the content violates the local law or our product policies. We have consistently invested in significant product changes, resources, and personnel to ensure that we're combating illegal content in an effective and fair way, and in order to comply with local laws in the jurisdictions that we operate in," said the tech giant in a statement.

Google also added that it will continue to build on its existing approaches and keep the policies as transparent as possible.

With the deadline to comply to the new IT rules ending on May 25, several top digital platforms like Twitter are yet to fall in line. This could invite action from the central government.

The guidelines were introduced on February 25 with a view to ensure a level-playing field by bringing new-age platforms under the regulatory framework.

