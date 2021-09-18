Google stifling competition with anti-competitive practices in mobile OS market: Report

The findings were a part of a two-year-long probe conducted by the investigative department of Competition Commission of India (CCI)

A probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has held tech giant Google guilty of using unfair, anti-competitive and restrictive trade practices in the mobile operating system markets.

Media reports say that the CCI held Google going against provisions of Section 4(2)(a)(i); Section 4(2)(b); Section 4(2)(c); Section 4(2)(d) and Section 4(2)(e) of the Competition Act.

The charges against the tech giant include stifling competition to tilt the market in its favour, especially in the areas of search, music, browser, app library and other services, according to a media report.

The investigation also found that Google had been imposing unfair contracts on devices and app developers to ensure that its own products are prioritized. To this end, Google's products come preinstalled in the phones as defaults.

The investigative arm of CCI has put forth its findings for consideration. If found guilty, Google could be penalised and dissuaded from carrying out such unfair practices.

