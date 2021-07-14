Google set to launch its second cloud region in India

The Google Cloud region in Delhi NCR will be officially inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Google is all set to launch its second cloud region in India as part of its commitment to invest in technology infrastructure to help Indian organisations build a digital-first future. The Google Cloud region in Delhi NCR will be officially inaugurated on Thursday.

The official launch will happen in the presence of Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai besides Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, Google India VP Sanjay Gupta, TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, SAP CEO Christian Klein, HDFC Bank CIO, Group Head IT Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, Mahindra Group EVP & Group CTO Mohit Kapoor, and InMobi Co-Founder & Group CTO Mohit Saxena among others.

"Google Cloud region is now available in Delhi NCR to partner with local developers, entrepreneurs, and enterprises alike to accelerate innovation. A local Google Cloud region provides the speed, scale, and access to a globally networked infrastructure, so India can get solving," Google Cloud posted on its official page.

Google Cloud said that it has solutions for a diverse set of organisations ranging from an enterprise company on its journey to digital transformation, a startup with an aspiration to global expansion or a government organisation digitizing citizen services.

It further stated that its unified platform makes it easy for businesses to get the most from structured or unstructured data, regardless of where the data is stored. It also said that Google Cloud offers the strongest security capabilities so that organisations can focus on their core business without worrying about data, applications, and infrastructure being at risk.

The new cloud region will offer enterprise-grade services with low latency and high availability, in-country disaster recovery, transparency, privacy and data residency delivers data control, trusted and scalable zero trust architecture, and sustainability.

Google's investments in India extend from technology to developing talented engineers, developers and people in other roles who can help power economic growth and digital capability. "We’ve created products here that deliver value to Google Cloud customers around the world through our engineering center in India," it said.

