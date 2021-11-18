Google News Showcase partners created 1 million+ panels since launch: Brad Bender

One year into the launch of Google News Showcase, over 1 million News Showcase panels have been created so far by news partners, Brad Bender, VP Product Management, News, Google, said in a blog post.

Since News Showcase launched in October 2020, Google has signed deals with more than 1,000 news publications around the world and has launched in more than a dozen countries: India, Japan, Germany, Brazil, Austria, the U.K., Australia, Czechia, Italy, Colombia, Argentina, Canada, and Ireland.



"More than 90% of the publications that are part of News Showcase represent local or community news. Local news is an essential way for readers to connect to their communities and ensure they get the news that impacts their day-to-day lives," Bender said.



With News Showcase, readers see what stories key publications think are worth highlighting and get more insight directly from those publishers through curated panels. "We give publishers a variety of News Showcase panel templates to use, so they can give additional context to stories, add related articles, timelines and more. The panels give news publishers more direct control of their presentation and branding, helping them be more visible to their dedicated readers and to those who are just discovering them," he elaborated.



News Showcase panels can appear across Google, currently on News and Discover, and direct readers to the full articles on publishers’ websites, helping them deepen their relationships with readers. In addition to the revenue that comes directly from these more-engaged readers, participating publishers will receive monthly licensing payments from Google.



"One year in, we’re seeing robust numbers from News Showcase that indicate both publishers and readers are getting value from the quality curated content found in the product. To start, participating publishers have created over one million News Showcase panels to date. And readers clearly like what they see," he said.



"People have tapped the Follow button on News Showcase panels over 1.5 million times, showing they’re looking for more content from their favourite publishers or ones they have just discovered. By following a news organization on News Showcase, readers are ensuring that they get to see regular updates from these publishers every time they open Google News."



To further strengthen these relationships, Google News Showcase provides readers the ability to read expanded access to select content from publishers. This feature means readers will have the opportunity to read more of a publisher’s articles, encouraging them to learn more about the publication — and potentially subscribe. Combined, these features and numbers show that the product is supporting news organizations’ mission of reaching readers and helping to bring a deeper engagement.



"We’re continuing to work with news organizations to learn more about how people engage with News Showcase to ensure we’re delivering on our long-term goal of strengthening the relationship between readers and publishers," Bender said.



He noted that News Showcase is just one of Google's investments in its ongoing commitment to support journalism around the world. "Through both our services and direct funding of news organizations, Google is one of the world’s biggest financial supporters of news."



Through Google News Initiative, the tech giant offers training in digital skills and capabilities. Likewise, programs like GNI Startups Lab and the GNI Digital Growth Program help accelerate small and mid-sized news organizations’ business growth. Further, products like News Consumer Insights and Subscribe with Google help publishers to understand their audiences and grow reader revenue.



"Since we launched the GNI in 2018, we’ve worked with more than 7,000 news partners in over 120 countries and territories and trained more than 450,000 journalists in 70 countries. More details on our GNI work over the past three years is available in our impact report. Alongside governments, other companies and civic society, we’re dedicated to continuing to find ways to engage readers with journalism that matters to them and supporting the sustainability of the news industry around the world," Bender averred.

