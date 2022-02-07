Google Chrome redesigns logo after 8 years

Google Chrome has redesigned its logo for the first time after 8 years since 2014. The new Google Chrome logo will be live for users across all devices with the release of Chrome 100 soon. The changes are quite subtle and are simplified by removing the shadows, refining the proportions and brightening the colors, to align with Google's modern brand expression.

The red, yellow, and green colours are simply flat now instead of being raised off the screen, making them look more vibrant while the blue circle in the middle of the Chrome logo now seems to be bigger. Elvin Hu, a designer for Google Chrome, took to Twitter to share a first look at the logo’s redesign. Hu also offered a first look at the redesigned logo along with the logos that were in the past.

In the Twitter thread, Hu stated that the main Chrome logo won't look the same across all systems, adding that on ChromeOS, the logo will look more colourful to complement the other system icons, while on macOS, the logo will have a small shadow. Meanwhile, the Windows 10 and 11 version has a more dramatic gradient so that it fits in with the style of other Windows icons.

On macOS, they look 3D. For Beta and Dev, colorful ribbons have been applied to them. According to Hu, one would start seeing the new icon now if you use Chrome Canary (the developer version of Chrome), but it will be rolled out for all over the next few months.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)