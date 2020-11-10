Gaana partners with Triton Digital’s Omny Studio

Through this partnership, Gaana users will be able to listen to more than 28,000 podcast shows from Omny’s global library

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, today announced a partnership between its podcast platform, Omny Studio, and Gaana, India’s largest music streaming app.



Through this partnership, Gaana users will be able to listen to more than 28,000 podcast shows from Omny’s global library. Additionally, Gaana will have access to Omny’s feature-rich podcast management technology, empowering Gaana’s publishing partners with tools they need to create and distribute engaging content and expand their reach.



“With over half a billion Indians accessing the internet on smartphones, there is incredible potential for podcasts with premium relatable content,” said Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana. “We are thrilled to partner with Triton Digital to bring Omny’s library of diverse and engaging content to our 185 million+ monthly active users, which will inspire current and future creators across the country to create and share podcast content of their own.”



“We are pleased to partner with Gaana to bring a variety of entertaining and informative podcasts from creators around the world to this burgeoning market,” said Sharon Taylor, Managing Director at Triton Digital. “We pride ourselves on making intuitive, efficient technology that makes creating, sharing, and promoting podcast content easy. We look forward to working with Gaana to further access to engaging content and intuitive tools that will help to further the growth of the podcast industry in India.”