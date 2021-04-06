Flying Cursor Interactive wins Trell’s social media & digital content mandate

Mumbai-based digital agency Flying Cursor Interactive has added lifestyle commerce content app – Trell – to its portfolio of businesses. The agency will look after the brand’s social media and digital content.

“Trell is popularly known as the ‘Video Pinterest for Bharat’, and is the go-to platform for users to share their experiences, recommendations, and reviews across various categories including health and fitness, beauty and skincare, travel, movies, cooking, home-décor and much more. The lifestyle vlogging platform allows users to create 3-5-minute videos in their native languages along with a ‘shop’ feature that lets them purchase the products featured in the vlogs. Users can also win goodies, earn rewards and vacations through the app’s interface,” stated a press release.

Flying Cursor Interactive will hereon help further Trell’s narrative via social media and impactful digital content.

Speaking about partnering Flying Cursor Interactive, Parul Menghani, Vice President and Head of Content, Trell, said, “We are excited to partner with Flying Cursor who have a deep understanding of the content commerce space and a wonderful grasp of what makes the Indian youth tick. We were looking to further scale and accelerate our social media and digital content mandate. Having created a distinct positioning for ourselves in a very short period of time, it was very important for us to partner with like-minded individuals who understood Trell's long term vision. We are looking forward to a mutually fruitful association with Flying Cursor Interactive.”

Added Parag Gandhi, Co-Founder and Director, Flying Cursor Interactive, “There cannot be a better time to win a digital video content app’s business, when every day, digital is making someone famous. Consumers all across age groups are exploring a lot of content, and new ways of connecting and making choices. What excited us during the Trell pitch was the way the app is nurturing the new-age community of content creators, and its innovative integration with e-commerce. We look forward to being a part of Trell’s growth and to help make the app India's number content, community and e-commerce platform.”

