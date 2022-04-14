Dina D’Souza joins MX Player as senior vice president of direct business and OTT AVOD

D’Souza was earlier with Trell as its VP and Head of ad monetisation

Dina D’Souza has joined as MX Player’s Senior Vice President of direct business and OTT AVOD.

D’Souza made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Vice President at MX Player! I will be driving the Direct & the OTT AVOD business for the organisation, in this new role,” she wrote.

D’Souza was earlier with Trell as its VP and Head of ad monetisation.

She has in the past worked with Flipkart, Pokkt, 9X Media, Microsoft, Yahoo, and the Times Group.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)