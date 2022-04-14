Dina D’Souza joins MX Player as senior vice president of direct business and OTT AVOD

D’Souza was earlier with Trell as its VP and Head of ad monetisation

Updated: Apr 14, 2022 10:01 AM  | 1 min read
Dina D’Souza has joined as MX Player’s Senior Vice President of direct business and OTT AVOD.

D’Souza made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Vice President at MX Player! I will be driving the Direct & the OTT AVOD business for the organisation, in this new role,” she wrote.

She has in the past worked with Flipkart, Pokkt, 9X Media, Microsoft, Yahoo, and the Times Group.

 

 

