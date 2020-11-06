Flipkart & Starbucks indulge in a Twitter banter full of puns

The two brands will be partnering for the delivery of Starbucks' essential merchandise and coffee-brewing equipment

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 6, 2020 6:00 PM
To announce their partnership with Flipkart, Starbucks India engaged in a fun banter with them on Twitter recently.
 
Flipkart will now be delivering Starbucks essentials like merchandise and coffee brewing equipment on their platform. Marvelling at Flipkart’s massive product inventory, Starbucks began the conversation and introduced its merchandise by asking Flipkart to "flip their cart" in their
 
While Flipkart replied affirmatively with some hilarious E-Commerce and Coffee puns. The witty back and forth has left Twitteratis repeating Flipkart's words and the brands too are beside themselves with excitement!

