Flipkart & Starbucks indulge in a Twitter banter full of puns

To announce their partnership with Flipkart, Starbucks India engaged in a fun banter with them on Twitter recently.

Flipkart will now be delivering Starbucks essentials like merchandise and coffee brewing equipment on their platform. Marvelling at Flipkart’s massive product inventory, Starbucks began the conversation and introduced its merchandise by asking Flipkart to "flip their cart" in their

Hey @Flipkart, it's time to flip your cart in my direction. I have some stuff I think you'll enjoy! — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) November 4, 2020