First Economy bags digital media mandate for Health & Glow

Health & Glow has awarded its digital media mandate to First Economy Pvt Ltd. The agency will be responsible for planning the brand's media strategy and overall media buying on all the digital platforms.

Over the years, Health & Glow has offered the world a range of skincare, haircare, makeup and wellness products for both men and women. They continue to carve a niche for themselves with innovation through the 'Skin Expert', a personalised regime for your skin, where one analyses their skin and gets personalised skincare products. The brand also has in-house logistics services for the delivery of all products. The brand wants to uphold its position in the market through performance-driven marketing.

“Health & Glow, with its high-quality products and unique offerings has always made its consumers happy and satisfied. To help the business grow, we wanted someone who had a great reputation in handling digital media buying. Great results and trusted service is what we were looking for and First Economy stood up to all our expectations.” said Venkatramani K, MD & CEO, Health & Glow.

First Economy has served many prestigious clients and delivered promising numbers to them by upscaling their growth charts. “Digital media buying has always been our strongest point and we have proved ourselves time and again. With this alliance, we wish to add value to the brand’s journey ahead and disrupt the health and wellness industry for them,” said Jigar Zatakia, Founder, First Economy Pvt Ltd on acquiring Health & Glow’s digital media mandate.

