Filter Coffee Co. bags digital media mandate for Vanity Wagon

In addition to designing and managing digital and social media communications for the clean beauty marketplace, the agency will also create effective campaigns

Filter coffee co is pleased to announce the addition of Vanity Wagon to its growing portfolio of notable brands.

Vanity Wagon is a platform that introduces people to the safest, most effective, genuine, and non-toxic beauty and personal care products. The brand has a strong vision to replace regular off-the-shelf products with Natural & Organic alternatives that are safe for one’s skin and the environment.

“The agency’s strategy to achieve desired objectives by creating great thumb-stopping content makes this association one of its kind. We look forward to effective campaigns for our brand to achieve the desired output that makes a difference,” said Prateek Ruhail - Co-Founder & CEO, Vanity Wagon.

Anuja Deora, Founder, Filter Coffee Co., added, "We are thrilled to be entering into a partnership with Vanity Wagon, which operates across multiple verticals to pave the way for relevant, compelling, and customized concepts to connect with its target audience. To elevate our association, we'll use a tailored and upbeat content marketing approach backed with our robust production capabilities to ensure the brand is on top of the latest digital trends."

Continuing a long tradition of driving digital and social media communication for some of the leading brands across categories that include Olay, L’Oreal, Nykaa, Starbucks, Herbal Essences, Japanese beauty brand Bioré, Nature’s Basket, Forest Essentials, Caudalie, Kelloggs, Yakult and Protinex (Danone International), Benefit Cosmetics, Biolage, Kiehl’s India, AptaGrow and many more, team Filter Coffee Co. is excited to expand its client portfolio.

Filter Coffee Co. will now be in charge of designing and managing Vanity Wagon's digital and social media communications while curating custom-tailored strategies that are ‘on-brand’ and ‘on-trend’!







