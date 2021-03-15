Fi rolls out 'Chief Broke Officer' campaign on LinkedIn

Fi is looking for 21 'CBOs' through this campaign, each of whom will be paid to fix their broken relationship with money

Fi, a neobank for salaried millennials, has rolled out a first-of-its-kind consumer awareness campaign called ‘Chief Broke Officer’ on LinkedIn.

Via its recent LinkedIn post, Fi is inviting applications for the unique role of ‘Chief Broke Officer’ (CBO) where the only qualification that interested candidates need to have is a broken relationship with money!

CBO is a voluntary and virtual role introduced by Fi specifically to help people know, grow and organise their money. Applicants will get early access to the Fi App which comes with an in-built savings account and a full suite of cool features.

Fi is looking for 21 CBOs through this campaign, each of whom will be paid to fix their broken relationship with money. The brand will match the CBO’s current salary and provide an extra month’s salary (up to INR 1 lakh). The responsibilities of a CBO include opening a Fi savings account, testing Fi’s app and sharing feedback.

Elaborating on the campaign, Sujith Narayanan, CEO & Cofounder, Fi said, “Fundamentally we all like money; we make money, we spend money. But more often than not, that's where it stops. We don't understand our money, where it goes, what to do with it or how to grow it. We run to our parents, chartered accountants, and anyone else willing to help us with it. We crib every tax season or every time we end up buying a mediocre financial product. We ask ourselves the same questions around money month after month, year after year no matter how many hikes we get. Perhaps it's time to take charge of our money. The objective of introducing the role of Chief Broke Officer was to call attention to our broken relationship with money. For us, it was also a way of introducing our features and waitlist to interested users. An unconventional approach but definitely one that helps both of us. You & Fi. We have received thousands of applications for the role so far and have noticed some interesting conversations on social media around the campaign.”

This fictitious job application is open to working professionals anywhere in India with 1-15 years of experience who are confused by financial jargon. Fi’s ideal CBO candidates need to be ‘active procrastinators’ about money matters, skilled in the art of working hard and spending harder and collaborative when it comes to handing over money decisions to family and friends!

Interested candidates who identify with the above job description can apply to be a CBO on fi.money/cbo and get screened for the role.

