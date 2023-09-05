FanCode gets exclusive digital rights for Rugby World Cup 2023
The tournament will take place from 8 September to 28 October
FanCode will exclusively livestream the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023 in India. Rugby World Cup 2023 will take place from 8 September - 28 October with matches played in nine venues across 10 host cities. The tournament will be the 10th men’s Rugby World Cup and the second to be hosted by France after a memorable event in 2007.
The World Cup will take place in a year when the sport celebrates 200 years, with the invention being dated back to 1823 after William Webb Ellis was credited with inventing the game by showing “a fine disregard for the rules” in catching the ball and running with it. In his honour, the trophy that’s awarded to the winner is called the Webb Ellis Cup.
Paris, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lille, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Saint-Denis, Nice, Nantes and Toulouse are the ten host cities. The 20 teams taking part in this year’s edition are hosts France, Argentina, Australia, Chile, England, Fiji, Georgia, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Namibia, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Tonga, Samoa, Uruguay, Wales. In total, 48 matches will be played across 51 days.
Rugby fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, WatchO and www.fancode.com.
The defending champions are South Africa, who won their third title in 2019. They are the most successful team in the history of the tournament along with New Zealand. Both have three titles each. This World Cup promises to be one of the most closely competed with Australia, France, England and other teams all amongst strong contenders.
Speaking about it Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said “Rugby is a sport that ignites passion and excitement among fans worldwide, and we are committed to ensuring that Indian sports fans can witness every tackle, try, and triumph at the Rugby World Cup.”
FanCode has been the home of international rugby in India and previously broadcast the Rugby Sevens.
Recently, FanCode had also tied up with Rugby India to develop the rugby ecosystem in India. FanCode livestreamed the men’s, women’s national championships at junior and senior level.
FanCode will be offering tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.
Will be focusing on regional content: Samira Kanwar, VICE
Kanwar, VP-Content (APAC), VICE, spoke to e4m about the business of content in India, generation of revenue through collaborations and much more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Sep 1, 2023 8:07 AM | 2 min read
VICE Media’s recent collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’, has received a great response.
e4m spoke to Samira Kanwar, VP-Content, VICE-APAC, about the company's plans for the market and how they see APAC evolving with the changing media landscape.
Speaking about the business of content in India, Kanwar said, "So first of all I run two lines of business, one is a digital side which is our publishing arm, we make content for different formats and the second is what we pitch to platforms. They usually come to us, and they have a strategy in place. We have done three separate cases for Netflix for their show called Indian Predator. We also do non-Hindi content but it depends on the platform and their requirements as per their data and analytics."
While every media house is going hyperlocal with the content offering, Kanwar believes if the story is nice, it will travel. "When it comes to the digital side, what we have realized is that the language is not the barrier, the story is the barrier. If you don't have a good story to tell, it won’t travel, even if it is the most spoken language."
Asked if cutting lengthy content into shorter versions would help gain more traction. she said, "In South East Asia, we have collaborated with TikTok where we are making content with longer duration. So you have to find your own formula. Sometimes, we also cut content for example if there is content in a longer format, we cut it up into parts and they receive views in millions."
On the generation of revenue through collaborations, Kanwar told e4m that the digital side is the investment side whereas the studio side is the revenue side. "Studio is the revenue-generating model. However, collaboration takes years, by that time, I’ll make a lot of original content."
Asked about the future plan for Indian audiences, she said, "The plan is to go more regional and search for good stories in India. If it’s a good story, it will travel. We want to find people in the regions and become the faces of VICE."
Walled gardens are going nowhere: Ramya Parashar, MiQ
The Chief Operating Officer at MiQ spoke to e4m about developing advanced technology in the TV space, predictive retargeting and the debate on measurements
By Shantanu David | Aug 31, 2023 8:38 AM | 3 min read
Ramya Parashar, Chief Operating Officer at MiQ, the programmatic media partner has a lot on her hands, as she and her industry peers strive to find a universal panacea for digital media, and the multitude of issues that need addressing in a medium that has been running before it really figured out where to.
“Right now, what we are looking at is building a unified data model, which is very agnostic. When you look at the amount of data, the number of DSPs publishers, and other players, we're looking at how we drive the best results for our customers through this unified platform. And which is where our technology model enables us to access all of the industry programmatic capabilities under one layer of technology,” she says.
MiQ’s other focus area have been developing advanced technology in the TV space by combining linear and connected TV data sets.
“We're also looking at how we measure beyond awareness of just including things like online performance, incremental footfall, and all of those. Apart from that, from a performance standpoint, we are building contextual keyless-based targeting. We're also looking at various customer segments and how we can bring in more predictive retargeting in the way we are able to influence the right set of value audiences, how to bring incrementality in measurement and optimize some of our campaigns to ultimately drive transparency for our customers,” she said.
This of course is driven by the issue of measurements and the need for a level playing field, something MiQ and other programmatic platforms and technology issues have been looking at.
“Measurement has been an area that we have debated a lot. And today if you look at some of the industry trends as to how we have this concept of walled gardens coming up and walled gardens kind of breaking in the context of advertising and closed platforms. That is changing the game of programmatic for us as measurement and attribution are typically when we look at launching some of the campaigns or even building some of our algorithms for retargeting and retargeting,” elaborates Parashar.
This naturally brings the talk around to the so-called cookieless future, which much like fusion energy, is just around the corner. Latest reports say that Google will finally be letting that particular piece of merchandise crumble by end of 2024, but Parashar says much of the industry has doom prepped for that, and MiQ plans to eliminate third party cookies “by end of December this year, which will be a game changer for us and our clients.”
Of course, even if we finally wash down the cookies for good, bakeries aren’t going anywhere.
“Walled gardens are going nowhere, which is the universal truth. For us as well, we talk a lot about walled gardens, and it comes down to how do you build audience reach and scale? How do you build a granular level of targeting and personalization and insights on it? Ease of use also comes with walled gardens, with their interfaces and tools that set up and manage campaigns better,” says Parashar.
Did digital advertising hit the slow track in H1?
Digital ad spend witnessed nearly 15 percent growth in H1, which is quite low compared to H1 of 2022 when it grew in the range of 25 percent, say industry experts
By Kanchan Srivastava | Aug 31, 2023 8:15 AM | 5 min read
After an exponential rise over the past couple of years, the growth engine of digital advertising has slowed down in the first half of 2023 as startups and crypto sectors tightened their purse strings, industry experts tell e4m.
“Digital ad spend witnessed nearly 15 percent growth in H1, which is quite low compared to H1 of 2022 when it grew in the range of 25 percent,” say industry experts say.
These are the early trends for H1 2023. Scene will be clearer once Google India, Meta India, Amazon India and Flipkart, four major digital platforms for advertisements in India, will submit their annual report for FY 2023. Massive layoffs by all four giants early this year points towards a downfall, industry experts claim.
TAM Media Research statistics obtained by e4m also indicate a little slump in the digital domain between January and June 2023 compared to H1 of last year. As per TAM data, a degrowth of nearly 14 percentage points in digital ad impressions is visible in the H1 of 2023 compared to H1 of 2022 though it is still higher compared to 2021.
Although ad impressions don't indicate much about ad spends, it surely gives a glimpse of what is happening on digital platforms.
TAM’s data is based on over 81,000 Brands present in Digital Medium during Jan-Jun '23. Amazon, My11circle, Snapchat, Jiocinema App, Flipkart, Facebook and Prime Video and RBI were among the top 10 brands spending on digital.
The projected growth rate for digital ad spend for 2023 was 25%, as against 35 percent in 2022, as per the Pitch Madison Annual Report (PMAR 2023). It is noteworthy that Digital AdEx commands nearly 40 percent of India’s total AdEx. The digital AdEx is expected to end the year at Rs 43,000 crore.
Mismanaged startups to be blamed
The digital ad growth has slowed down at a time when marketers are increasingly facing pressure to justify their ad spending, reduce wastage and deliver ROI. Riding on the rise in influencer marketing, ecommerce, short videos, OTT, social media, Digital has been the fastest-growing distribution channel for brand marketers for the last couple of years.
Experts blame it on popular unicorns in edtech, crypto and gaming sectors who emerged as top advertisers over the last few years but lately they have been embroiled in allegations of financial mismanagement. Due to the crisis, they have curtailed their marketing and promotional activities drastically.
Sahil Shah, President, dentsu Creative, explains, “In the global perspective, the H1 witnessed funding winters as tech companies tightened their purse strings as money was drying up. India is still not impacted too much because India has the X factor and the country is growing.”
“The drop in digital AdEx in India is mainly due to wrongly managed startups or real money gaming firms. They have been among the top spenders over the past few years. However, sectors like auto, FMCG, finance and startups that have good business models are still spending decently,” Shah noted.
Shah adds that his own company has seen a brilliant first half on account of digital advertising.
Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Grapes, echoes the sentiments. “We did see a little dip despite having the Indian Premier League in the first half. Reports at the start of this year predicted a significant growth in digital advertising expenses, but it did not turn out the way we had expected,” she said.
Some ad experts have a different observation. For instance, Amyn Ghadiali, President- Business & Integration, Gozoop Group, says that there has been steady percentage growth in H1 this year, compared to H1 2022. “The trend in digital ad spends has been notable in H1 2023 serving as a testament to the predicted 56% increase in digital ad spends for 2023,” Ghadiali noted.
Reports of ad frauds in the digital ad ecosystem have also alarmed marketers which may have impacted their decisions to invest further in digital, insiders say.
A recently released Adalytics report claimed that approximately 80% of the ads served through the “TrueView” system of YouTube, a Google owned company, had breached its own terms of service by hiding skip buttons or displaying “muted” adverts on websites and apps in automatic loop etc.
The report had shocked the advertising industry across the world with advertisers demanding refunds from YouTube for not adhering to its promises and policies.
Another report from Association of National Advertisers (ANA), also revealed recently that out of the $88 billion open web programmatic media ecosystem, over $20 billion goes to ad-waste.
Will H2 be better?
Some experts warn that H2 may be even worse as gaming brands may also curtail their ad spends following a change in their tax slab along with retrospective tax impositions. Shah voiced similar concerns.
However, Agarwal is hopeful that “small margins” can be covered up pretty quickly especially when the festive season and ICC Cricket World Cup are already knocking on our doors which will give ample opportunities to brands and marketers to grab the audiences’ attention if they can come up with unique and meaningful content pieces.
Ghadiali is of the same view as Agarwal. “H2 is looking optimistic for brands and consumers alike. There is pent up demand despite covid being a thing of the past. It feels that revenge buying is the new normal across categories. Small or Big, brands have started understanding the importance of symphony between creativity and analytics, because the time between salience and sales has reduced drastically.”
Now buffering: Advertisers wary of investments in desi short video apps?
While some industry watchers say Indian short video platforms may have lost their charm among advertisers with some reevaluating investments, others opine the future is still promising for the apps
By Nilanjana Basu | Aug 31, 2023 8:15 AM | 7 min read
2020 saw the Indian government pull the plug on TikTok. In a short time, several short video platforms sprang onto the scene. Witnessing the rising popularity of these apps, influencers and brands found it opportune to be part of the phenomenon. The lockdown saw users flocking to this quick mode of entertainment and advertisers saw the opportunities they offered.
So, what is the status after 3 years?
Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts are ruling the scene. Being associated with an already large user base through their sister applications, Instagram and YouTube are attracting advertisers and brands on a larger scale. According to Comscore data, from 2021 to 2022, the number of engagements that they generated on social media increased by +171% for Instagram Reels, and +3940% for YouTube Shorts.
The picture, however, is not rosy for the Indian short video applications. The number of Monthly Active Users for players like ShareChat, Moj and Josh has not been very inspiring as per the figures of the Q3 of 2022 according to Comscore data. The time spent per user data by data.io also shows how these companies are falling behind Insta and YouTube. (See graph below)
Although the advertising revenue for some of these applications saw quite a jump in 2022 from 2021, according to Tracxn data, the story might not be the same by the end of 2023, say experts.
What are players saying?
Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Businesses, ShareChat and Moj, told e4m: “We have significantly decreased our marketing expenditures to nearly zero on ShareChat and Moj. Surprisingly, this change has not affected our user base or engagement metrics. Conversely, due to the reduction in expenses and the increase in revenue, we are striving to achieve profitability within this year.”
On the path ahead, Jain said, “We aspire to become the preferred destination for brands of all sizes, whether they are large multinational corporations or local regional players in search of their next customer. ShareChat and Moj offer not only advertising products that cater to all stages of a traditional marketing funnel but also serve as a comprehensive solution for tailored content marketing initiatives through our Influencer Marketing and Hashtag Challenge offerings.”
Not trending anymore?
Hiren Shah, Founder & Chairman, Vertoz, says there has been some reluctance on the part of advertisers when it comes to short Indian video applications. “According to the recent trends, some advertisers are reevaluating their investments in these platforms since they have concerns over various factors affecting their advertisement performances. However, it's important to note that the situation is dynamic, and the extent to which advertisers are pulling back can vary across platforms and sectors.”
Low user engagement could indeed be a contributing factor to the challenges faced by short Indian video applications in terms of advertisement performances, Shah concedes. “However, it's not the only explanation. Other factors like user churn, competition from other platforms, evolving content preferences, and regulatory changes could also play a role. Additionally, these platforms' quick development may have caused certain teething issues in ensuring uniform user experiences and content quality,” he added.
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital believes that since the launch of Instagram reels, the other Indian short video applications have struggled to keep up. “Advertising dollars or budget struggle for your time spent and consumption. So, if you look at the time spent consumption, the numbers of users, and all those metrics, they are working very favourably for apps like Instagram, for real business. I think that's clearly the reason in terms of why the budget could move there.”
For the overall short-video market, Jyothirmayee JT, CEO HiveMinds, believes that there is an abundant attraction from brands. But when it comes to choosing the applications, Indian platforms are falling behind in the race.
“Advertisers and brands’ affinity for the format is very high. There is high adoption, even from large brands, for the web stories and Reel-based formats. What we are seeing with the specific short video applications in question is the problem of fragmentation. While each of the listed apps boasts of a few hundred million users as their base - for an advertiser it has been a challenge to consolidate the reach by deploying across two to four platforms or to account for unique users which is very difficult.
Secondly, most of them have got a skew towards and associated with regional, tier2, and/or lower SEC as compared to Meta ecosystem or YT shorts, Google Discovery. Except for the pan-India brands - many others might choose to exhaust reach on the Tier1 platforms and then move into the short video apps.”
Aditi Mathur Kumar, Associate Vice President - Creative Business Lead, Interactive Avenues, says there has not been a significant pullback from advertisers but the impact on revenues could be due to the overall diffused AdEx over the past two quarters. “The impact on revenues might be a result of various factors, including low user engagement on these platforms. To succeed in this competitive landscape, content strategy and creative nuancing are of paramount importance. Considering the ever-increasing high-speed Internet access and social content consumption, seamlessly integrating creative ideas with platform nuances can lead to successful outcomes.”
Effect on creator economy
These short video platforms are the biggest money-makers for creators and influencers. With this changing dynamic and shift to the big tech platforms, how is the influencer community going to be affected?
As for Shah, “Several influencers have established their presence and built significant follower bases via these channels and any fluctuation in advertisement performances or user engagement directly affects the opportunities for these influencers to monetize their content through partnerships with advertisers. However, influencers often diversify their presence across multiple platforms, reducing their dependence on a single platform's success. This situation emphasizes the need for influencers to stay attuned to shifting trends and explore multiple avenues for engagement and collaboration beyond a single platform.”
Abhishek Upadhya who is VP Strategy & Media, HiveMinds, opines that the newer generation of content creators has always been more business-savvy, market-aware, and strong at understanding content & market trends. “TikTok’s adoption didn’t happen in a vacuum, it happened because savvy creators knew that the platform was giving them the necessary tools and the seed audience to share their talent quickly and widely. Influencers will move and adapt to the winning platforms - because of aforementioned network effects, you want to be where your audience is - the audience is there because you’re there.”
The Future
There is a lot of scope for these platforms in question, nevertheless. It is a big market and hence this hiccup, if handled well, could give a push towards higher engagement and save advertising dollars.
Vertoz Founder Shah says the future of short Indian video applications remains promising, but it will likely involve a period of adaptation and transformation. “Millions of people have been drawn to these platforms, which have integrated themselves completely into the digital landscape. To ensure sustained success, platform providers need to focus on enhancing user engagement through innovative content formats, improving content moderation to ensure quality and safety, and building deeper relationships with advertisers. Platforms that can effectively deal with such challenges are more likely to thrive in the long run.”
“I expect that there would be consolidation and some churn of some players - which has to some extent already happened. Larger Content platforms struggling to crack the Bharat story will acquire these platforms who have already made inroads beyond Metros, and make it as part of their larger distribution and growth strategy,” Upadhyay adds.
Truly immersive advertising still has a long way to go: Gopa Menon
Menon, Head of Digital for South Asia at Mindshare, talks about AI, AR/VR tech and more
By Shantanu David | Aug 30, 2023 8:39 AM | 3 min read
Caught as he is between the Mindshare’s Maruti mandate, which was confirmed a couple of months ago, and the festive season, exchange4media spoke to Gopa Menon, Head of Digital for South Asia at Mindshare, about the future, starting off specifically with AR/VR tech.
“Well, from an advertising opportunity standpoint, as of now, those are limited. If you want to actually gaze into the future, these things will obviously get interesting there. And obviously those platforms will start trying to see how they can monetise it.”
“Both advertisers and marketers would like to actually get on to that banner and start engaging with that. For example, right now, let's say you're into gaming or there are certain clients who are interested in tapping into a gaming audience, then you are able to do some kind of integrations and work on that,” he says, noting that truly immersive advertising still has a long way to go.
And that naturally also brings up another hot topic, namely AI, where Menon sees a lot more happening in the now.
“Probably the most important thing I would say is its use is optimization and you can actually optimize your ads. Look at how your ads are actually doing, check your rates and see drastic improvements in various metrics and deliverables,” he says.
Then there’s the creative angle, where Menon sees especially Generative AI tools helping to massively generate large creatives, as well as help scale up and interpret human creative talent, in a market demanding increasingly personalized media and engagement.
“And definitely reporting is the third. It’s difficult for agencies and marketers to get all of the information in one dashboard or a suite. This definitely will help in actually getting all the numbers and data in very less time with very minimal human interface, in that (number-crunching) sense. So, it saves on cost, saves on human manpower and creates comprehensive data sets.”
Speaking of data sets and tools, Menon says that while there is a surfeit of technological solutions to various issues in digital advertising, there is a certain threshold cost.
“I think more and more advertisers are seeking those answers, but whether they are willing to invest that much for a technology is a question, as of now. It all depends on their priorities and what their current goals are,” he says, pointing out there’s still no universal way to address all issues.
If an advertiser is primarily digital, they are willing to invest in those technologies, but if digital makes up, say, only 10% of their marketing mix, they don’t see the need to invest in such advanced tools yet. As with any other technology, as more and more people use it, and prices drop as it becomes more mainstream, it’ll be more widely distributed.
Noting that a lot of new technology companies are coming in, Menon says “All of these newer players are actually bringing in lots of choices for advertisers and advertisers who are interested in exploring them. But again, it’s a question of cost, and what’s viable for an advertiser. A lot of these 3rd party tools have a lot of proprietary technologies and associated costs. General AI tools are mostly free to use so you’ll see people playing around with that a lot right now.”
‘Criteo is investing heavily in India as it is a very important market strategically’
Sherry Smith, Criteo’s General Manager, Global Enterprise, and Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC, were in Mumbai on Tuesday. The duo spoke to exchange4media exclusively
By Kanchan Srivastava | Aug 30, 2023 8:11 AM | 4 min read
With a focus on retail media and advertising technology product development, both in-house and via acquisitions, Criteo has quickly become the one-stop shop with its supply-side and demand-side ad tech platforms. The Paris-headquartered company, which entered retail media advertising space about 15 years ago and now operates across 38 countries including the US, held its first flagship event "Criteo Commerce Forum” in India on Tuesday.
On the sidelines of the event, exchange4media spoke to the company’s General Manager, Global Enterprise Sherry Smith, and Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC, Taranjeet Singh to understand the opportunities and challenges before retail media in general and Criteo in particular.
India plans
Criteo, which has been investing in India for the past three years, has planned to invest more in the coming days, Singh reveals. “India is a very important market for us strategically, hence we are investing heavily. We are setting up a research centre which will cater not only to India, but the rest of the APAC as well.”
The research centre would be based in Hyderabad but people from across India are being hired for this centre, Singh said.
He added, “Over the last three years, our staff strength in India has quadrupled. Over 150 are currently working with the company. More investments are on cards.”
When asked about business projections for India, Singh quips, “We don’t give out country-specific projections”.
He didn’t disclose Criteo’s ad rates as well. “We cannot share the ad rates but can confirm that our rates are competitive. Rate differs from category to category and product to product.”
Emerging trends
Retail Media is the third-fastest growing advertising channel in 2023 (behind digital OOH and CTV, although those channels are a fraction of the size). It is projected to grow 9.9% to reach $125.7 billion in 2023, and is forecast to exceed TV revenue (including CTV) in 2028, according to a GroupM’s This Year Next Year 2023 report.
“To keep up with the pace of growth of retail media and investment flowing in the retailer ad space, both brands and retailers are focused on building capabilities to improve the customer experience through innovative ad formats and data-driven marketing analytics,” Sherry Smith and Taranjeet Singh noted.
Smith explains, “Over the past couple of years, retailers have become media owners. They are trying, testing and learning ways to scale up and build the ecosystem that supports customer journeys across all touchpoints. They also desire to standardize the retail media measurements as well and are collaborating to come up with one.”
Singh pointed out that the APAC region has one added layer that is marketplaces. So, both marketplaces and retail media are trying to create more values for the audiences they have. It is an exciting time for Criteo as we are working to help most of those players help them create that value, Singh said.
Opportunities
As marketers face macroeconomic challenges, every ad dollar counts and acquiring new customers effectively and efficiently is critical to their strategies.
Singh noted, “Most players in India and SouthEast Asia are under profitability pressure. To stabilize the revenue, they need to have a certain Gross Merchandise Value. This is where Criteo can help them.”
Amazon made $38 billion from ads in 2022. In India, Amazon earned more than Rs 4,200 Cr of ad revenue which is nearly 7 percent of digital ad spend in the country.
“While Amazon has over 7 percent share in the global digital ad market, most retailers have less than one percent share so there are a lot of opportunities in this domain,” Smith says.
Smith shares that Criteo has come up with a video advertising solution powered by AI and Shopper Graph. “Our video advertising comes with performance capabilities, covering multiple touchpoints and leveraging audience-first ad solutions like in-stream and out-stream video, mobile app, web traffic, consideration, and retargeting,” Smith noted.
Criteo hosts ‘Criteo Commerce Forum’
The event revealed the importance of commerce media and brought some of the industry’s top speakers and influencers on the stage
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 3:12 PM | 2 min read
Commerce media company Criteo held its first flagship event "Criteo Commerce Forum”, in India. The event revealed the importance of commerce media and brought some of the industry’s top speakers and influencers on the stage including Flipkart, Dentsu International, and Omnicom Media Group.
“The event showcased the full power of commerce media, and the company’s cutting-edge digital solutions to help its partners take full advantage of the opportunity. The day commenced with Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC, giving a warm welcome to the audience. During this session, Singh emphasized the significance and benefits of commerce media in the current digital environment in India. It was followed by a fireside chat with Sherry Smith, General Manager, Global Enterprise, who discussed the growth and evolution of retail media, a subset of commerce media, including what it can offer to advertisers and how it can improve the shopper experience,” read a press release.
Criteo also unveiled a success story with Flipkart, showcasing how Criteo and Flipkart worked together to drive new customer acquisitions and repeat purchases for Reckitt’s home hygiene products through Flipkart Product Performance Ads (PPA). Fueled by Criteo’s commerce media capabilities, PPA enables advertisers to deliver full-funnel marketing goals on the open internet by leveraging relevant audience signals. Reckitt was able to engage with high intent audience on the Flipkart website and achieved 3 times increase in product page views, doubled click-through rate and 4.86 ROAS.
Sankalp Mehrotra, Vice President – Monetisation, Flipkart, commented, “Our collaboration with Criteo helps advertisers to prospect, retarget and generate awareness amongst online shoppers. Campaigns across verticals have seen disproportionate gains through better targeting and full funnel measurement at scale.”
Singh said, "We’re very excited to welcome our clients and partners to Criteo Commerce Forum for the first time in India. Interacting with various players in advertising, e-commerce, and marketing will further help us understand their key challenges and how we can bring powerful solutions backed by sophisticated AI technology to help them maximize their commerce outcome." He further added, "the success story with Flipkart showcases the effectiveness of Criteo's commerce media capabilities that can unlock value for all players in advertising."
