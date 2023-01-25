Experts discuss competition laws governing digital media in India
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media conference 2023, media industry leaders deliberate on topic, competition laws governing digital media- need for review
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media conference, industry experts came together for a panel discussion on ‘competition laws governing digital media- need for review’. The discussion was chaired by Dhanendra Kumar, former chairman of Competition Commission of India. The panelists were Karan Singh Chandhiok- Practice Head-Competition Law- Chandhiok and Mahajan; Pawan Duggal- Head- Pawan Duggal Associates; Parthasarthi Jha; Economic law practice; Avaantika Kakkar, Partner-Competition - Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Vaibhav Kakkar, Partner- Saraf and Partners; Abir Roy- co-founder- Sarvada legal, Anil Malhotra, Head- Public & Regulatory Affairs, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.
Kumar opened the discussion briefing the audience about the competition laws governing digital media in India and how they were help in accelerating the country’s economic growth.
Anil Malhotra joined the conversation, “Certain perspectives change when we move from linear to digital media, and we are governed by certain regulations in linear which are not duplicated in the digital domain. The organised media player expects a fair and transparent revenue share because the organised media invest a lot in people, infrastructure, and building networks.”
Karan Singh Chandhiok added, “We have good laws, but lack enforcement. Law creates a framework that is flexible enough to deal with eventualities. Besides looking at the competition laws, we should look at a broad picture that includes more information. From a business perspective, the three things to keep in mind while catching up and implementing laws are: predictability and certainty in enforcement, regulatory dialogue and unintended consequences of both legislations and enforcement.”
Abir Roy mentioned, “The biggest challenge is the enforcement of a particular law. Enforcement needs to be certain and the regulator needs to be more dynamic.
Joining the discussion, Avaantika Kakkar shared her views on digital media. “When the pandemic began and we did not get newspapers, we started reading content online. We evolved much during the pandemic and we witnessed the scenario of subscription-based news platforms. Digital players are creating opportunities, which result in access which was never explored before.”
On the legal system, she said, “We have a robust legal system, IP laws, and data protection laws, some laws are evolving, and amendments are being introduced.
Kumar then asked Parthasarthi Jha to share how digital media is evolving and how the internet has obliterated geographical borders. On laws, Parthasarthi said, “the new law must be fabricated and addressed in a manner that must contain some base work.”
Pawal Duggal opined that internet has transformed human beings into data entities. “We all have become global authors, global transmitters, and global broadcasters of data, and in scenarios like such, we have to keep aside the traditional perceptions of media and should start looking at things from the digital media point of view,” he said.
Duggal said that chatgpt which has completely changed the landscape of digital media. “It is a revolutionary kind of algorithm that has shaken the entire world and which is probably going to impact the content being prepared by media organisations as it is going to be more AI-based.”
Talking about competition laws Vaibhav mentioned the mendment introduced by MIB recently on fake news
that talks about giving Press Information Bureau the responsibility to declare what is fake news. He said, “We need independent arbitrators to decide more on free speech.”
He also mentioned that India should not always copy the West while framing and implementing legislation. “India is a completely different country in terms of population count and other things. India needs evidence based laws and not perceptions-based laws,” he opined.
As concluding remarks, Dhanendra requested all the panellists to sum up pointers of the conversation. The key pointers were: sanitise publishers operating out from India to clear the ground for Indian digital players in fair revenue share; study the laws before enforcing to avoid adverse repercussions; law should be evidence-based and it should ensure fairness and reasonability among the market participants; the idea of fairness is more pervasive, it’s not limited to internet and digital media and it is important for marketers to be flexible to get the fair share in the business; the law should be fair and competition law is not the socialisation of private property; India require a dedicated law on digital media; India need to think carefully at the regulations.
Netcore announces partnership with Truecaller
The collaboration is expected to save valuable developer hours for the company, apart from the overall improvement in user experience
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 5:16 PM | 2 min read
SaaS company Netcore Cloud has been onboarded by Caller ID and Spam blocking service, Truecaller. Netcore Cloud’s Contextual Nudges & Walkthroughs are expected to largely enhance the app experience of users.
Netcore Cloud’s Contextual Nudges & Walkthroughs are the customized navigators that ensure your user is not lost in the mobile app. It offers positive reinforcement and direct/indirect suggestions toward the next step by the user. This enables the brand to guide the user to the most suitable experience at the right time without any delay. Truecaller serves a heterogenous global market and this collaboration will help improve their app’s user experience.
Ramesh Srinivasan, CEO - India Business, Netcore Cloud, “Our Contextual Nudge & Walkthroughs have been gaining immense popularity among brands as they look to provide hassle-free experience to customers in their buying journey. We are confident that Truecaller users will witness further value in their app experience as a result. Furthermore, our No-Code Product Experience platform will help them save valuable developer hours.”
Raj Mukherjee, Head of Global CRM, Truecaller, “We are excited to partner with Netcore Cloud to strengthen our customer engagement. Communication with consumers needs to happen at the right frequency, right time, with the right message, and in the right context. We believe our collaboration with Netcore Cloud will help us achieve this by providing customers a seamless in-app experience that will be easy and context-aware; we are expecting lift in usage and retention through this.”
Netcore's Contextual Nudges & Walkthroughs have been seeing growing popularity among leading brands in the last few years. Major brands including Wakefit.co, Gradeup, redBus and Mobile Premier League have been actively using this platform and benefiting from it.
‘Creating a bridge among digital, TV and print is the real challenge’
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, experts discussed the opportunities and challenges of digital publishing in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 4:42 PM | 4 min read
At the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media conference, leaders from different media houses came together to participate in a panel discussion on ‘digital publishing in India: Challenges & opportunities’.
Jaideep Karnik, Head of Content and Editor, Amar Ujala Web Services Private Limited; Prasad Sanyal, Chief Content Officer, HT Digital; Sanghamitra Majumdar, Editor, ABP Live, English (Digital); and Nandagopal Rajan, Editor, New Media, Indian Express, were on the panel. The session was chaired by Deepak Ajwani, Editor, ET Online.
Ajwani opened the discussion asking panellists about the difficulties and opportunities in the era of integrated newsrooms. Karnik shared, “Currently at Amar Ujala, what we are doing is creating bridges. We have a newspaper legacy which is 75 years old and then we have digital, where we were early movers and have adapted to the new-age technology very fast. But then we always have to create bridges. All the experiments that have happened across the world suggest that you cannot just collapse all the walls and create an integrated newsroom. There is no miracle that can make it happen because the output demands of newspaper, television and the digital homepage and the entire website are very different. So, you will have to train journalists to get accustomed to these needs. It is going to be very challenging where you have to take the legacy of a 75-year-old news brand which is already into print, where there is appointment reading, along with digital where there is less of appointment reading and more of discovery and accidental finding of your content. Creating a bridge between these two is the real challenge.”
Rajan too shared how at the Indian Express, they sat together, and how they owned the responsibility to build an integrated newsroom and actually broke the wall.
Majumdar shared her experience saying, “It is very difficult to have a synergy between digital and TV because storytelling format is different and the information is coming in a different way, so we all have that challenge of making text stories out of videos. But it is helpful in the case of breaking news, live vlogs, videos, and audios.”
Sanyal feels that a level of integration is necessary in digital operations in any case. He said, “News is format agnostic, it needs to be packaged right for different platforms’’.
On asking about the challenges chatgpt can give to the newsrooms, Sanyal replied, “How do you use AI is a challenge. To my mind, you should use chatgpt as a tool, much like you use a word editor or a spell check. You do have human intervention.”
Ajwani then asked if because of using chatgpt, all newsrooms may end up having the same content.
Said Rajan, “I think chatgpt is a huge opportunity, at least for traditional media houses like us. There can be a logo saying that there is absolutely no AI involved in the creation of this content and that can be a differentiator for us because there will be a lot of people who will have to fall back on AI to create the content. At least we, who have invested in people, will have this opportunity that our content will be different as it will created by humans. The way to use AI would be, where we are really struggling, to bring in personalisation. Content delivery is a huge challenge for us. How do you show the right content to the right person at the right location at the right time? I think that is where AI should really help us.”
Talking about the transitions in news mediums, Sanyal said, “Brevity has always been a key weapon in any journalist’s arsenal.”
Jaideep said that people choose the format of the news content according to their needs and interests, be it a 40- word story or a 300-word story. Same is in the case of audio and video news consumption, he mentioned.
Microsoft to invest $10 billion in OpenAI
As per reports, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has termed the partnership with OpenAI a 'shared ambition'
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 8:29 AM | 1 min read
Microsoft has decided to invest $10 billion in Open AI, which has been in news for its Artificial Intelligence tool ChatGPT, say media reports.
This will be Microsoft's third investment in OpenAI - after 2019 and 2021.
According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the partnership with OpenAI is a "shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research".
Nadella recently announced that ChatGPT will soon be coming to MS Azure’s Open AI Service.
Businesses will now be allowed to incorporate the ChatGPT into their programmes and applications as per their needs.
The announcement was viewed as Microsoft’s first step toward making ChatGPT available on its bouquet of platforms, including Bing.
Proposed amendment to IT Rules 2021 will muzzle the fourth pillar of democracy: NBDA
The association has requested the government to withdraw the amendment
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 6:48 PM | 3 min read
The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has expressed concerns over a an amendment proposed by The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITY) to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021), saying it will result in muzzling the fourth pillar of democracy.
“The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITY) on January 17, 2023 issued revised Draft Amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021) seeking to amend Rule 3(1)(b)(v) to state “or is identified as fake or false by the fact check unit at the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting or other agency authorised by the Central Government for fact checking or, in respect of any business of the Central Government, by its department in which such business is transacted under the rules of business made under clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution”.
“News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) notes with concern that the proposed amendment stifles the freedom of speech and expression of the Media under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution,” the NBDA said in a release.
NBDA further stated, “It is observed that conferring such powers to Government without any checks and balances will result in muzzling the fourth pillar of democracy and also have a chilling effect on the media. This amendment gives the Government unbridled and unfettered right to interfere with the free speech rights of the media without any oversight.”
The Association maintained that this provision will directly affect the news media as the intermediaries “may be coerced or directed by PIB or any other agency to take down alleged ‘fake news’ content without following the principles of natural justice. This will also result in preventing any comment or criticism of the Government”.
NBDA is also deeply anxious about the words “in respect of any business of the Central Government, by its department in which such business is transacted under the rules of business made under clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution”, which will result in suppression of any legitimate criticism or analysis of the Government and its policies by the news media.
NBDA pointed out that there are sufficient legislations, regulations and statutory bodies which regulate the news media. “Therefore, introducing the aforementioned amendment would lead to excessive regulation by the Government which is neither desirable nor acceptable. This kind of censorship is not envisaged by the Constitution,” it stressed.
The Association has requested the MEITY to withdraw the aforesaid amendment in view of the apprehensions it has expressed.
Why advertising-supported OTT is the future
Guest Column: Tejinder Gill, General Manager of The Trade Desk in India, inquires if an OTT model that is fully or partly supported by advertising gives consumers what they want
By Tejinder Gill | Jan 24, 2023 8:30 AM | 3 min read
This time next year, we may well be watching advertisements on Netflix. The company’s announcement to offer a lower-priced, advertising-supported tier on its streaming platform came as no surprise to me. In 2018, it was predicted that the platform would eventually offer advertisements. And the reason for this is quite simple: the market for new subscribers is too competitive, and the race for great content is too expensive. The market for premium content on over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms is expanding rapidly and consumers now have lots of options. They can choose between watching advertisements to access free content or paying more to watch advertising-free content. While subscription-based OTT streaming grew significantly during the pandemic, it seems like advertising-supported OTT streaming is the way forward.
In a subscription-based model, the effort to attract more users by producing more high-quality, original content entails high costs, which are directly passed on to the users through a hike in the subscription fees. This can lead to an erosion of subscribers, as witnessed in several developed markets.
Meanwhile, consumers around the world are demanding a premium library of binge-worthy shows without a hefty price tag. As subscription fatigue kicks in and purse strings tighten, it begs the question – will a subscription-based monetisation model survive in the long run? Alternatively, will an OTT model that is fully or partly supported by advertising give consumers what they want, while providing OTT platforms with a new avenue for generating revenues to continue creating great content?
We are seeing in price-sensitive regions like Southeast Asia that OTT platforms that are faring better than others are the ones that offer consumers both subscription-based and advertising-supported options. A recent study estimates there are approximately 200 million Southeast Asian users who stream 9.7 billion hours of OTT content every month. Southeast Asian consumers also have a healthy appetite for advertising-supported OTT content, with almost 89 per cent of users willing to watch two or more advertisements in exchange for an hour of free content. India, too, is an advertising dominant market. Elara Capital estimates that almost 63 per cent of India’s $1.7 billion OTT market is accounted for by advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) revenues.
Both in India and abroad, Gen Z and young millennials (ages 16 through 34) are the top audience segments for OTT platforms. These young audiences are often heavy users, consuming several hours of content per day. They are also trendsetters, and their tastes dictate the top trending OTT genres and content. To build long-term brand loyalties, both OTT players and advertisers will need to design and deliver campaigns in ways that resonate with these cohorts.
Considering that India has a fragmented OTT market, marketers need to leverage data-driven media buying tools to give consumers fewer, yet more relevant ads. The fact that Netflix and Disney are moving towards an advertising-supported model is proof that OTT has established itself as a credible advertising channel. With more advertising-supported OTT models, we can expect a notable shift in advertising trends, where brands will prioritize advertising in premium content platforms over user-generated channels.
Meanwhile, the core value exchange of the internet, where users can watch free content in exchange for relevant advertising, will still remain. This is no different from how content has been monetized for decades.
As viewers binge-watch their favourite series on smart TVs or mobile devices, a large percentage of them will likely pay for it by watching advertising. The more relevant the advertising is to the viewer, the more valuable it is to the advertiser and the OTT platform, and the more it can be used to fund great new content. For brands, advertisers, and streaming service providers, the game will be all about how quickly they can pivot to where the eyeballs are moving.
‘Social media is a reflection of the society it’s in’
At the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, a panel of industry leaders deliberated on ‘Digital Media and its Social Impact’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 1:25 PM | 7 min read
The e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference brought together leading names and thought leaders to delve into the future of digital media, its present triumphs, and the challenges it faces.
The session on “Digital Media and its Social Impact” was chaired by Pranay Upadhayay, Senior Anchor, ABP News, and featured Vijay Chadda, Chief Executive Officer, APAC (Air Pollution Action Group); Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder and Head, Digital India Foundation; Shreyaa Kapoor, Personal Finance Content Creator; Sayema Rahman, Radio Jockey and Social Media Influencer; Nandagopal Rajan, Editor, New Media, Indian Express; and Archna Vyas, Deputy Director, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Upadhayay, while celebrating the diversity of the panel, representative as it was of a wide cross-section of professions, businesses and opinions, started the discussion with noting how over the last 8-10 years “the digital landscape and today India is the fastest growing digitized economy, and is likely to be the world’s most populous country once the census is taken”.
On being asked whether the growth of digitization, from 84 crore (840 million) Indians being online to developing digital highways, had meant a more inclusive or more divided conversation and milieu, Gupta replied, “India is the biggest free internet market in the world with three characteristics: the lowest data costs in the world and the highest per capita data consumption (going from 155th on the global list 8 years ago, to the top of it today); inclusivity of all regions, given that 86% of Indians wouldn’t be able to fully understand the language I’m speaking in (English) and so the internet in India runs on three Vs: vernacular, voice, and video; and finally the consumers are spread across the income pyramid, with everyone from the aspirational level onwards being connected, and even BPL families having one or two members with a mobile phone.”
“This all adds up to India having built the largest digital inclusion platform in the world today with digital public goods like UPI or Co-Win, and India does 8 billion digital payments in a month on UPI, an unfathomable number, with 400 million Indians doing digital payments every month,” he added.
Turning to Rahman, Upadhayay asked where we stand when it came to algorithms driving internet users to digitized echo chambers, considering radio was the original media, and we have lived through an age of radio listener clubs.
“I belong to what I like to call the first social media of the world, radio, and from radio to the different social media platforms today, I would agree with Mr Gupta that it is 100% a much more inclusive world. This digital revolution has given every member of our society a voice, a platform from which to speak in that voice, and the ability to connect with their own chosen community,” said Rahman, while admitting it was a challenge that when it came to the input we have, from knowledge information and more, it was exceeded by the output.
"The base of connecting, the consciousness and responsibility with which we should be connecting with each other, the education and the knowledge, that is less. And the will to engage, to get popular, to go viral, at the cost of anything, including sensationalism, fake news is going up,” she said, saying there is a need to inculcate that sense of responsibility in our social media interactions and engagement.
On being asked about the challenges for a responsible media publication in reflecting news on society in a model much driven by algorithms and click-bait journalism, Rajan put it in the context of someone who had covered technology for many years and had been a votary of many of the digital developments taking place.
“The big surge we had of people coming online due to the extremely cheap data, and the availability of very affordable smartphones India has had, and which has been going on for 4-5 years now, saw hundreds of millions of people coming online for the first time, and a lot of them did so without much context of the internet,” he said.
“For instance, a lot of people came onto the smartphone without having much context of what a computer is. And what happened is that a lot of these platforms that were initially meant for communication and messaging, became hardcore consumption platforms for a lot of people because they might not be literate enough to type, but they could consume media. There are so many WhatsApp groups where people just sit and consume content,” he said, adding that while the democratization of the internet and going digital had made everyone a journalist, there was a distinct lack of editors who actually curate and fact check the information that is being put up.
Chadda was then asked about how the rapid urbanization of India was being impacted by the simultaneous digitization and flooding of content and information, and whether it was a help or hindrance. Chadda said that after 51 years of working, from being a professional soldier who passed out of NDA to retiring as a colonel in the 90s and joining corporates to moving to the social sector in 2008, the change across the sociocultural landscape was unimaginable.
“Digital media has been a lifesaver in terms of social impact, as we saw during the Covid crisis. In education, we saw how everyone from the premier to government schools had to rapidly switch the mode of teaching the most basic education from physical presence to digital lessons. I think it’s a blessing and a boon. A lot of people talk about all the issues it also brings, but I think we wouldn’t have been able to survive without it,” he said.
“You can connect donors in the US with the remotest corners of India and show in real-time how funds are being used to further education for children. Similarly, when we started APAC in June 2019, and with the elections happening in April, we were able to run a digital campaign around the air pollution for the Delhi leg, and it was amazing to see how many people were concerned about the air quality and health and who participated,” added Chadda.
Further speaking on the balance between algorithm-driven businesses and the impact of digitization in society, Vyas said, “At the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, we firstly believe in the value of every human life, and everyone should have the chance of leading a healthy and productive life. We've been in India for 20 years and work in health, urban sanitation, agricultural productivity, gender, and other areas.”
“When it comes to responsibility, there is a need for regulation to keep up with the advancements in the technology itself, and perhaps it’s the government, society, and people who need to keep up with the pace. At the foundation, we look at how technology can help solve issues, but not only from technology, as it's not one size that fits all. For instance, 50-90% inefficiency creeps into farms in India because of usage of primitive tools, lack of knowledge of more effective farming practices and techniques and here technology can really help, with both advancements and information being disseminated,” she said.
Vyas added that while the government is already doing a lot of work in the right direction, there was a need to disseminate digital access and technological developments in the right way so people were more educated and utilized digital assets more responsibly and with more forethought.
Coming in from the content creators’ perspective, Kapoor said that while it was true that there was a lot of sensationalism and eyeball journalism, it was important that creators aren’t held solely accountable, and there is indeed a need for stricter regulation. “When you see an ad on TV, you know it’s an ad. But if you’re watching something on Instagram or YouTube, you often don’t know if it’s an ad or the personal opinion of a creator. So there need to be regulations for all stakeholders,” she said.
Noting that it was easy to perceive social media negatively, particularly among millennial and Gen Z cohorts, Kapoor said, it wasn’t all bad, and that there are two sides to everything. “What is happening on social media and online is a reflection of the society and a major indication of what it wants.”
Higher priced Twitter subscription will have 'zero' ads: Elon Musk
The Twitter boss made the announcement after tweeting that the ads on the platform are 'too frequent' and 'too long'
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk announced on Saturday that Twitter subscription models that are higher priced will be completely free of ads. The Twitter boss earlier tweeted that the ads on the platform are "too frequent" and "too big" and he will be taking steps in the coming weeks to address it. The more expensive plans will therefore ensure that users are not subjected to the ads on the platform.
Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023
Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023
The majority of Twitter's revenue (90%) comes from the sale of ads. The platform has also been facing a massive drop in revenue post Musk's takeover and subsequent advertiser exodus.
The new business model for Twitter will be a paradigm shift for the platform, which has till recently depended on targeted ads for revenue. The mass layoffs at the organisation have also led to doubts about whether it will be able to function adequately on a reduced workforce.
