EPIC ON partners with ISPs across India

The increase in smartphones and cheap data availability has led to unprecedented growth in content consumption in the country. These consumption habits saw a further jump forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consumers now look beyond the traditional medium for entertainment. In the last couple of years, Bharat has seen an increase in mobile internet users that has helped reduce the digital divide. To reach out to this new set of audiences, EPIC ON, the OTT platform from the house of IN10 Media Network, has partnered with various Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

The OTT platform has top 30 players,like Meghbala from Kolkatta and Next Trillion from Mumbai, as partners from across regions.

EPIC ON offers multi-format content as a super app with videos, web series, movies, documentaries, podcasts, e-books, and games, which has helped the platform create a niche for itself among all OTT players present in the market.

“Tier II, III and Bharat majorly remains untapped from OTT content perspective; hence, deep penetration into these regions will amplify EPIC ON brand among the new audience bases as well as bolster our acquisitions suited for the audience,” saidSourjyaMohanty, COO, EPIC ON.

With the ISPs, the app has already seen growth in terms of brand equity and revenues as well. To achieve this, EPIC ON bundled numerous offers like a monthly pack or yearly pack for customers via the ISP route. The East zone has seen a surge in monthly pack uptake while Mumbai has witnessed yearly pack demand. “Depending on user behaviour, we create flexible deals with ISPs to cater to their user bases. It's B2B in nature and we are happy to keep it the same way as we believe any MSO or ISP has complete knowledge about their customer bases and we want to leverage it in our business model,” added Mohanty.

The partnership benefits the independent ISPs by enhancing their ancillary revenue as now they provide services beyond data plans.

On the partnership, Tapabrata Mukherjee, Director, Meghbela Broadband said, “I am thrilled to announce the strategic alliance between EPIC ON and Meghbela Broadband which will surely break into the unchartered territory of the East. In Meghbela android TV box bundled with EPIC ON’s premium subscription backed with high-speed internet up to 250mbps, I see it as a marriage of entertainment & technology which will enable the delivery of quality content right inside the living room of the end consumer.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with EPIC ON to enhance our OTT users’ experience with PlayboxTV. Our undertaking to cover the entire gamut of entertainment fits perfectly with EPIC ON’s vast array of content. We hope to nurture and strengthen this partnership even more in the long run,” said Samson Jesudas, Director and Business Head, PlayboxTV.

EPIC ON recently crossed 40 million downloads and is available on Jio Fibre, Airtel Xstream, Apple TV, FireTV, and many more.

