Vivek Krishnani named CEO of IN10 Media's soon-to-be-launched film division

IN10 Media Network announces the appointment of Vivek Krishnani as the Chief Executive Officer of its soon-to-be-launched film division.

Krishnani is a senior media and entertainment leader with over 25 years of experience in building companies and teams across films, television, radio, and advertising. With a strong understanding of changing content landscape and consumer behaviour, he will be in charge of building the motion pictures business by creating movies for theatrical and streaming platforms.

On the development, Aditya Pittie, MD, IN10 Media Network said, “Vivek is a valuable and phenomenal addition to the IN10 Media Network family. His experience in the industry makes him an ideal team leader to boost our content creation studios.”

And added, “The entertainment industry has undergone a rapid consumption change and witnessing tremendous growth in larger-than-life cinema. Hence, we believe it is the right time to start the ball rolling.”

On the appointment, Vivek Krishnani said, “IN10 Media Network is at a new growth phase and I am happy to play an active role in the growth story. I am excited to help lead and build a sustainable and scalable film business for the group and to create compelling content for audiences in India and across the globe. We will curate stories that are rooted in the cultural fabric and also bring scale to the visual experience to meet the growing content needs of the audiences.”

Before joining IN10 Media Network, Krishnani served as Managing Director of Sony Pictures Films India and successfully steered the studio towards building the local films slate for production, acquisition, and distribution in India apart from overseeing revenue maximization of the Hollywood releases. Under his leadership the studio delivered several successful movies like Pad Man, 102 Not Out, Malayalam film Nine, Loop Lapeta, Dial 100 and many more along with the recent successful release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Prior to this Vivek was a team member of MSM Motion Pictures (part of Sony Pictures Networks, India) where he led the marketing and distribution for the break out hit Piku.

His earlier stints include working in leadership positions in organizations like Fox Star Studios, Turner Entertainment Networks, Radio City, Star Plus, and Lowe Lintas.

With this new senior executive appointment, the network will expand its expertise into the world of cinema.

The network also has a production house – Juggernaut Productions – helmed by Samar Khan creating web series content for OTT. Both Krishnani and Khan will work independently and report to Aditya Pittie.

