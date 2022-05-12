e4m Streaming Summit & e4m Play Awards 2022: Glimpses

Take a look at some special moments captured through the day

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 12, 2022 9:15 AM  | 1 min read
e4m Streaming Summit

The third edition of the e4m Play Streaming Media Awards, presented by Gupshup and co-powered by Voot, was held on May 11, 2022, in Mumbai. The event saw a glittering group of media luminaries from across the country gathering to celebrate the best in digital streaming content. Also, experts shared insights on the growth of the OTT industry across India, understanding its consumer base and more during The Streaming Summit that was held during the day.

The Summit also saw interesting fireside chats and panel discussions on topics such as Diversity & Inclusivity: Changing the Narrative, Delivering OTT experience directly to subscribers’ messaging app inbox, understanding the OTT Consumer Base, Variety: the key component and more. 

Take a look at some special moments captured throughout the evening:

Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, e4m in conversation with Shailesh Lodha, Actor, Writer

Panel discussion with Nikhil Madhok, EVP, Hotstar; Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Zee5; Deepak Segal, Chief Creative Officer Applause Entertainment; Ashish Golwalkar, Head of Content, SonyLIV; Sameer Gogate, GM, BBC Studios and moderated by Raj Nayak, Founder, House of Cheer

Faizal Mahadik for bagging the Best Editor for Samantar Season 2

Yasha Ramchandani bags the Best Editor for Aranyak

Ninad Takpere-VP - Sales, Gupshup

