e4m Streaming Summit & e4m Play Awards 2022: Glimpses
Take a look at some special moments captured through the day
The third edition of the e4m Play Streaming Media Awards, presented by Gupshup and co-powered by Voot, was held on May 11, 2022, in Mumbai. The event saw a glittering group of media luminaries from across the country gathering to celebrate the best in digital streaming content. Also, experts shared insights on the growth of the OTT industry across India, understanding its consumer base and more during The Streaming Summit that was held during the day.
The Summit also saw interesting fireside chats and panel discussions on topics such as Diversity & Inclusivity: Changing the Narrative, Delivering OTT experience directly to subscribers’ messaging app inbox, understanding the OTT Consumer Base, Variety: the key component and more.
Take a look at some special moments captured throughout the evening:
