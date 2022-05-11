e4m The Streaming Summit 2022 today: Industry experts to deliberate on evolution of OTT

Experts to share insights on the growth of the OTT industry across India, understanding its consumer base and more

OTT platforms have brought a paradigm shift in the world of video & audio consumption in the streaming era. The two years have been an eye-opener for the digital entertainment industry. To meet the consumer demand, a host of platforms have spawned and with new windows of opportunity have opened.

Exploring different aspects of this phenomenon will be the third edition of the ‘The Streaming Summit 2022’ which will take place today, i.e. on May 11, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai under the theme ‘Storytelling through OTT’. Co-powered by Voot, the video streaming service owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, the Summit’s co-gold partner is new channel Aaj Tak with SugarBox Networks, a patented Hyperlocal Edge Cloud-based technology provider, as Associate Partner. Gupshup is the presenting partner of the Summit today.

The co-partners of the Summit include Dolby, online publication IWMBuzz and Fandrum. While BW Businessworld is the business media partner, Beanly is the Coffee partner. The event will see industry experts and players share interesting insights on several aspects, including the evolution of OTT across India, understanding the OTT consumer base, ROI for brands advertising across OTT platforms and more.

The seminar will kick off with a welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media. Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder and Director, e4m Group, will be seen engaging in a conversation with Gaurav Gandhi, Country Head, Amazon Prime Video, on the topic ‘The evolution of OTT across India’. Apart from this, there will also be several immersive sessions with industry veterans of the OTT industry. The valedictory address will be given by Anupam Kher, International Actor & Author and Suresh Narayanan, MD & Chairman, Nestle while there will be a special address by Ninad Takpere-VP - Sales, Gupshup on the topic- ‘Delivering OTT experience directly to subscribers’ messaging app inbox’.

The Summit will also see interesting fireside chats and panel discussions. Samridhi Katyal, Co-founder, Fandrum, will engage in a fireside chat with Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, BW Businessworld & Exchange4media. Amin will also be seen having a conversation with actor Raveena Tandon during ‘Upfront with Raveena Tandon’. Also, there will be a fireside chat between Shailesh Lodha, Actor, Writer & Anchor and Nawal Ahuja.

Apart from these, industry experts will have panel discussions and will deliberate on topics such as Diversity & Inclusivity: Changing the Narrative, Delivering OTT experience directly to subscribers’ messaging app inbox, understanding the OTT Consumer Base, Variety: the key component and more. The panel discussions will be held on the topics- Indian Women Rising by Guneet Monga, Indian film Producer and Ruchika Kapoor Sheikh and the session will be moderated by Zaarra Khader, Motion Content Group. Another panel discussion will be held on the topic: Diversity & Inclusivity: Changing the Narrative with panelists Monisha Advani, Partner, Emmay Entertainment, Madhu Bhojwani, Partner, Emmay Entertainment. The session will be moderated by Mayank Shekhar, Film Critic & Journalist.

The Streaming Summit will be followed by an award ceremony from 5.45 pm onwards. To register, click here.

