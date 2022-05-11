e4m Play Awards: HUL & Mindshare bag top honours

It was a star-studded affair at the third edition of the e4m Play Streaming Media Awards, presented by Gupshup and co-powered by Voot. The co-partners were Dolby, IWMBUZZ.com, and Fandrum. The awards held on the evening of May 11, 2022, in Mumbai saw a glittering group of media luminaries from across the country gathering to celebrate the best in digital streaming content.

The winners were felicitated by chief guest Anupam Kher, and leading celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, R Madhavan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sikandar Kher. Also present were industry veterans like Nestle's Suresh Narayan and Amazon Prime Video's Gaurav Gandhi. Film producer Guneet Monga also graced the event.

The awards celebrated streaming content across genres, geographies, languages and digital media channels, recognizing the amazing work being done in the India media and entertainment industry.

While Hindustan Unilever Limited was adjudged Brand of the Year, the Agency of the Year award went to Mindshare. Other categories saw streaming giants Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Voot and MX Player pick up several metals. Madison Media and SoCheers led in agency wins.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was chosen as Performer of the Year - Critics Choice for her work in The Family Man Season 2, which also took home Best Director (Gold) for Raj & DK along with Suparn Verma.

You can find the full list of winners below:

