e4m & Lodestar UM launch weekly podcast 'Generational Zeitgeist'
The series centred on GenZ will feature conversations between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik from Lodestar UM’s strategy team
e4m collaborates with Lodestar UM, one of India’s leading media agencies and a part of the Mediabrands India network, to create “Generational Zeitgeist” – a six-part Podcast Series that peaks into Indian Gen Zers’ mindset.
Based on multiple sources of learning including a three-part pan-India study with 1100+ GenZ respondents, Generational Zeitgeist podcast series covers a wide range of topics.
Each episode is a conversation between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik, one of the contributors to the study from Lodestar UM’s strategy team.
About the first episode
In this 1st podcast, Lodestar UM CEO Aditi Mishra and Strategy Team Member Kulanath Kaushik discuss 5 key aspects about the GenZ which stood out during the research.
GenZs, who are surprisingly 'Rooted' and are the 'Generation of Action' and can 'See Through the Rhetoric'; having a very 'Balanced Approach' evaluating everything 'Rationally'.
“Unlike the Millennials, who are digital pioneers, GenZs are digital natives raised during a global financial crisis and coming of age during a pandemic. GenZs decisions are based more around quality, trust, access, and price, while relatively Millennials prioritize emotional factors like brand coolness and social responsibility,” says Mishra.
GenZs spend more time engaged with media, particularly digital media such as browsing, streaming, and social networking. GenZs are more influenced by personal tech, fashion, and personal care influencers - especially people they know versus celebrities, she noted.
Meta to test monthly subscription service - Meta Verified
Users opting for the service will get a blue badge
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 8:13 AM | 2 min read
Meta in a blog post has announced the launch of Meta Verified, a service starting at $11.99 a month to authenticate one's account, which follows a similar move by Elon Musk at Twitter.
Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week followed by the rest of the world, the blog said, referring to an announcement in this regard by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Subscribers will get a badge indicating their account has been verified with a government ID, extra protection against impersonation, direct access to customer support and more visibility, according to the company.
Zuckerberg said, “The service would be primarily aimed at content creators looking to expand their presence on the platforms and could see adjustments after a test phase.”
“Some of the top requests we get from creators are for broader access to verification and account support, in addition to more features to increase visibility and reach. Since last year, we’ve been thinking about how to unlock access to these features through a paid offering,” he said.
Cost
Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week. People can purchase a monthly subscription for (USD) $11.99 on the web and (USD) $14.99 on iOS and Android.
No changes to accounts already verified
Meta has assured that there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements, including authenticity and notability.
Eligibility
To be eligible, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old. Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.
“Subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation. We’re also committed to continuous monitoring and review of reported violations, as well as taking swift action against those who try to evade our systems,” Meta blog post stated.
Neal Mohan: All about the new YouTube CEO
Mohan joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 3:59 PM | 3 min read
Indian-American Neal Mohan will be the new CEO of Google's video division YouTube. He will replace Susan Wojcicki, who stepped down from her role on Thursday after nine years.
Mohan (49) joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants, including Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.
In a tweet after his appointment, Mohan wrote, "Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead."
Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead... https://t.co/Rg5jXv1NGb— Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) February 16, 2023
Mohan had been the Chief Product Officer at YouTube for seven years before becoming the CEO on Thursday. As per his LinkedIn profile, Mohan moved to the YouTube team in 2015.
Under Mohan's leadership, YouTube launched a number of successful products and features, including YouTube Music, YouTube TV, YouTube Premium and YouTube Shorts, wrote Susan in her farewell blog. She also credited Mohan for developing new revenue streams for creators, such as Super Chat, Super Stickers, and channel memberships. He has also helped creators get more value out of their content by improving ad targeting and providing them with better analytics.
“Mohan has led our Trust and Safety team, ensuring that YouTube lives up to its responsibility as a global platform. He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube,” she wrote.
According to a Business Insider report, “Mohan was offered a lucrative position at Twitter for his product expertise but Google offered him over $100 million in bonus around the time to keep him at the company.”
Mohan holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Stanford University in 1996 and an MBA degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2005. His work journey began with Accenture (then called Andersen Consulting) in 1996. He later joined a startup called NetGravity which was later acquired by Internet advertising firm DoubleClick. DoubleClick was acquired by Google in 2007 for US$3.1 billion. He quickly rose through the ranks at Google. Mohan played a pivotal role in the development of AdSense, a program that enables website owners to display Google ads and earn revenue AdSense is now one of the most successful advertising platforms in the world.
Mohan has had a stint with Microsoft where he was the manager of corporate strategy.
Twitter shuts down 2 of 3 India offices
Seen as part of the cost-cutting measures, the staffers have been asked to work from home
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 11:29 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has shut down two of its three India offices. The staffers have been asked to work from home, as per media reports.
This seems to be part of the company's strategy to cut costs.
The office in Bengaluru is still operational.
Elon Musk recently spoke of the "last three months being extremely tough". On his official Twitter handle, he said that it was difficult saving Twitter from going bankrupt while handling Tesla and SpaceX.
Will ensure that anybody who has access to the internet can watch IPL: Anil Jayaraj
The Chief Executive Officer, Sports, Viacom18 Media, was speaking at the launch of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 9:40 AM | 3 min read
The Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, the most authoritative tracker of ad spends, was released on Wednesday, February 15 in the presence of industry dignitaries. The event also saw insightful panel discussions and keynotes on pressing topics from the industry.
Chief Executive Officer, Sports, Viacom18 Media, Anil Jayaraj also shared his views on the right medium of IPL in a discussion titled 'IPL: How should brands decide TV or digital?'
He shared that the network wants to take IPL to everyone who has access to an internet connection without any restrictions. Jayaraj said, “We want to ensure this time that there are absolutely no barriers, including those of affordability. We will ensure that anybody who has access to an internet device will be able to watch IPL and will be able to enjoy it as long as they want. Therefore, there is no five-minute restriction and every consumer as long as they want can enjoy it.”
In a presentation on why digital is better for IPL, he shared some data on linear TV. Pay TV HH declined to 108 million HH in 2022 from 133 million HH in 2019. He stated that it was going down further.
He noted that the growth of internet users and connected TV users has gone up dramatically, which contributes to the challenges of legacy mediums.
Jayaraj also shared the features that Jio Cinema will be offering to its users on IPL. “First, it will be available in 12 languages including languages that haven't been done on sports before like Bhojpuri or Odia and this is going to be complemented with four other interest feeds- cricket fanatics feed, fantasy feed, lifestyle feed, and Insider feed,” he said.
“Basically anybody who wants to watch IPL will actually have an option of watching it in their desired language, in the desired cohort that they want to.” He further shared that they will be providing 4K feeds absolutely free along with multicam. Jio Cinema will also offer an immersive experience to its viewer with play-along, social chatter, fan reactions and 360VR experience as well, according to Jayaraj.
“Efficiency is something that is important and it's really important to figure out whom you're targeting. Specifically, on IPL on Jio Cinema we'll have 20 cohorts whom you can uniquely choose now the advantage of this is there is zero wastage.” He also said that Digital CMPs are lower than linear TV CPMs.
He concluded on a note of optimism, stating that Viacom will certainly reach 500 million plus people.
“We're saying, if you choose 300 million people to reach, 300 million people will see your ad, and you'll pay us only if that happens,” he signed off.
Elon Musk names pet Floki as new Twitter CEO for the 'ruff' times
Says he's 'so much better than the other guy'
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 12:26 PM | 2 min read
The question of Twitter CEO succession has been put to rest for the time being after Elon Musk announced his choice of candidate for the post. The 'Chief Twit', known for his irreverent sense of humour and love for memes, announced that his pet dog Floki will take over as the CEO of Twitter.
The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023
Musk shared a picture of the "CEO" who has seemingly already assumed chief exec. duties, sitting in his new office with some official documents that bear his pawprint signature.
After some initial confusion, Twitter celebrated the crowning of the new CEO with memes and reactions of their own.
Will Twitter add the option of reporting animal abuse under the new leadership?— Kaveh Madani (@KavehMadani) February 15, 2023
Hard worker as well! pic.twitter.com/9LHcOGMCmf— BlockBar (@BlockBar) February 15, 2023
much power. wow pic.twitter.com/bCvu3AKKvD— OKX (@okx) February 15, 2023
Yea I think he can handle the Ruff days ?— Khari (@YoBigBrotha) February 15, 2023
Musk doubled down on his decision by announcing that Floki is 'so much better than the other guy' in a veiled attack against former CEO Parag Agarwal.
Soon after the announcement, Floki Inu, a meme cryptocurrency shot up 45% in value. The currency was reportedly trading at $0.000022 at 8:45 am, but by 9:30, it shot up to $0.000033.
Floki, a Shiba Inu dog, has made previous appearances on his master's Twitter account. He was last seen during Halloween 2022 when Musk shared a picture of the dog wearing a Twitter t-shirt.
ChatGPT-Bard: Change in search landscape denting digital publishers’ ad revenue?
With people shifting to AI-chatbots for their queries, referral traffic from Search towards news websites is declining, say industry players
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 15, 2023 8:40 AM | 4 min read
Microsoft-backed ChatGPT hasn’t only impacted Google Search but Indian publishers as well who are at loggerheads with Google to get a fair share in the latter’s digital advertising revenue.
Publishers have already started feeling the pinch due to the rising popularity of three-month-old ChatGPT. Recently launched Bard which is still in its beta version has the potential to make things worse for publishers.
AI-powered ChatGPT, which has now been incorporated into Microsoft Search engine Bing and browser Edge, has started causing a drop in referral traffic to news websites through Google Search, say digital publishers, who are now concerned about the loss in digital ad revenue.
Abhishek Karnani, Director of the Free Press Journal Group and Vice President of India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), admits that Indian publishers are very worried about the drop in traffic and hence the ad revenue.
Karnani says, “Chatbots will surely impact referral traffic and ad revenue. We are all eagerly waiting to see their evolution.”
Gyan Gupta, a digital leader, who is currently Chief Product, Technology and Growth Officer at Bada Business and has earlier worked with Dainik Bhaskar Digital, echoes the sentiments.
“Ad revenue model may not be sustainable in near future. Like global publications, Indian publications will also have to focus their energies on earning revenue through subscription," Gupta remarked.
"News sites haven't been impacted by ChatGPT," says Pradeep Gairola, VP & Business Head - Digital, The Hindu Group. He, however, says, "AI-powered chatbots have the potential to change the entire search landscape. If you go to the very crux of why people search, you will realize that a lot of it is aimed to find answers. In many such use cases, the search process is inefficient, as the user has to first search then study many results that are displayed and then finally get the answers. AI tools can remove this inefficiency and provide the answers directly. So a lot of search that is aimed at finding answers may move to AI tools over a period of time.”
Content websites as footnotes?
Clicks and traffic to most of the content sites will come down by 40 per cent soon, SEO and digital experts warn.
Interestingly, chatGPT collects information from the internet itself while answering the questions. Most of its answers are allegedly sourced from news websites only.
Bing chat mentions them as footnotes which will impact their visibility in search engine results pages (SERPs), which has further angered the publishers. It takes multiple hops to reach the website in the chatGPT-powered Bing. Experts are expecting a similar experience in Bard-AI as well.
“Not only news sites, but sports, travel and other domains and even Wikipedia will also be affected as chatbot makers have not invested in content creation. They are picking information from other digital platforms at no cost and presenting them as their chatbot’s answers. This is unfair to content producers,” says Sandeep Amar, digital expert and founder of pdlab.me.
DNPA concerned
Sujata Gupta, secretary general of India’s Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), a body comprising leading print and television media companies, said, “Too early to say, but looking at the initial outcomes from these tools, there is a very high possibility that there will be a significant disruption in the search and content discovery space.”
“Search business, which is the world's leading ad revenue driver and accounts for the largest share of Google ad revenues, is all set to face disruption perhaps for the first time ever in the last couple of decades,” Gupta said.
She added, “It's too early to say how user behaviour will pan out and if sufficient user mass will move away from traditional search engines to conversational AI tools like ChatGPT. But either way it will need credible content generated by the news media to answer user queries.”
Currently AI tools do not show the source of information, so journalists and other researchers who write well researched content pieces may have issues with the answers provided by AI tools, she noted.
Bing getting popular
Google pocketed Rs 25,000 crore from digital advertising in India alone in FY22. India’s overall digital ad revenue has been growing consistently so far with Google having the lion’s share of about 70 per cent.
However, with the entry of ChatGPT, things have changed suddenly. Bing’s search jumped 10x in Apple phones. Google lost hefty revenue after gaffes emerged in the hastily launched Bard’s preview video.
The emergence of ChatGPT and Bard is unlikely to affect the search engine results or the digital ad revenue much, says Sanjay Sehgal, Chairman & CEO at MSys Technologies, Venture & Angel Investor, Philanthropist.
Jio flirts with Airtel users on Twitter
Jio kept its Valentine's Day tradition alive by getting cheeky with its competitors on Twitter
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 2:04 PM | 1 min read
On Valentine's day, everyone is looking for a ‘plus’ one while many are stuck with their plus ones looking for ‘True’ Love. Incidentally, Airtel’s 5G has a plus in the name while Jio takes this opportunity to flirt with Airtel users nudging them to not settle with just a ‘Plus’ one and instead find their one ‘True’ love. Jio reminds Airtel users that ‘India deserves nothing less than True 5G’.
Jio gets cheeky yet again with its competitors during the season of love keeping the trend since 2017.
This year, Jio continues the tradition, connects with its audience, and takes Twitter by storm. Jio wrote,
“To those stuck with a ‘Plus’ one, you deserve ‘True’ love and nothing less than True 5G. Don’t mind @airtelindia”
To those stuck with a 'Plus' one, you deserve 'True' love and nothing less than True 5G. Don't mind @airtelindia #HappyValentinesDay ♥️#WithLoveFromJio— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) February 14, 2023
Why is Airtel 5G Plus single?— Airtel Cares (@Airtel_Presence) February 14, 2023
Because there is no ‘True’ match for it ?
