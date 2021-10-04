'Drop SRK as ambassador': Twitter skewers BYJU'S in wake of Aryan Khan arrest

Khan has been BYJU'S brand ambassador since 2017

Updated: Oct 4, 2021 11:15 AM
Aryan Khan

As Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets questioned by the NCB, for allegedly consuming drugs at a rave party over a cruise on October 2, the netizens have started trolling the actor and his brand associations. One brand that seems to be facing the maximum heat is BYJUS, an e-learning platform for kids.

Khan has been BYJUs brand ambassador since 2017.

