'Drop SRK as ambassador': Twitter skewers BYJU'S in wake of Aryan Khan arrest
Khan has been BYJU'S brand ambassador since 2017
As Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets questioned by the NCB, for allegedly consuming drugs at a rave party over a cruise on October 2, the netizens have started trolling the actor and his brand associations. One brand that seems to be facing the maximum heat is BYJUS, an e-learning platform for kids.
Learning app Byjus must immediately drop Shahrukh Khan from being it's brand ambassador.@BYJUS— Sumant N Tivary?? (@Tivary) October 3, 2021
Every time I open YouTube, Shahrukh Khan in one or the other get up keeps selling Byjus classes, possibly due to Google algorithm.— shweta (@CandidShweta) October 3, 2021
With the money that he earns from promotion of education, he funds drugs for his son!!!!
I pity the people who get influenced by such ads.
#AryanKhan son of brand ambassador of #Byjus who inspires children to prepare for JEE. pic.twitter.com/6VLGTEA49r— Gibberish (@PS40144590) October 4, 2021
Dad is busy promoting Byjus coaching for IIT aspirants and son is busy attending drug rave parties ? @BYJUS pic.twitter.com/AYi5gtIsAu— Dr Sanjay Vikram Singh Negi ?? (@sanjaymathgaon) October 3, 2021
CBI Say TimesUp 2 SSR Killers— freezemann (@djfreezechill) October 3, 2021
We Want IPC 302 In SSR Case@BYJUS shud be questioned now
Do they still want a person to be their Brand Ambassador of Children learning App who own kids are now under the NCB Clutches?
Learn what?
if this continues Byjus shud be Uninstalled
?? pic.twitter.com/eifdemoMwc
How you doing @BYJUS ? ??— Maithun (@Being_Humor) October 3, 2021
#ncbraid #AryanKhan— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) October 3, 2021
Byjus want Shahrukh Khan to influence parents to let their children study from their site.
His own son caught in #Raveparty.
Byjus - pic.twitter.com/ocQyxeRjlb
@BYJUS brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan who used to promote cancer causing gutkha pan masala, his son #AryanKhan caught red-handed in rave party. This is how subscribers (specially children's) of BYJUS will make career out of it? pic.twitter.com/dj5z8AFkIF— कौशिक ?? (@_LogicalIndian_) October 3, 2021
Khan has been BYJUs brand ambassador since 2017.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube