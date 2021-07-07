Dream11’s viral Twitter trend, brands #MakeItInteresting with their interpretation

Brands like Amazon India, Parle-G, Morris Garages India, FanCode, Treebo Hotels, HDFC Life, MX Player, DreamSetGo, PhonePe, and more, joined the bandwagon

A fantasy sports platform, Dream11 today asked fans a simple question - What makes cricket interesting? For which the answer was Dream11.



And this mere Twitter thread has become a viral trend with #MakeItInteresting hashtag that is seeing quirky and witty responses from several brands and popular Twitter handles.

Here’s the Dream11 Twitter thread that has gone viral

Brands like Amazon India, Parle-G, Morris Garages India, FanCode, Treebo Hotels, HDFC Life, DreamSetGo, PhonePe, MX Player have taken the viral trend several notches high by coming up with their interpretation of the theme, that is best suited for their audience to engage in fun banter. Here are some of the best ones that joined the bandwagon.



Q. What makes payments ̶i̶n̶t̶e̶r̶e̶s̶t̶i̶n̶g̶ rewarding?

A. Payments on Amazon #MakeItRewarding#MakeItInteresting — Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 6, 2021

Q. What makes driving experiences interesting?

A. An MG#MakeItInteresting https://t.co/v72bsXoFvP — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) July 6, 2021

Q. What makes following the law interesting?



A. No fines, no charges and no nights spent behind bars! #MakeItInteresting — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 6, 2021

