Disney+ Hotstar VIP announces launch of Tamil originals, movies

Disney+ Hotstar VIP is all set to bring Kollywood to millions of screens across the state. The video streaming service today announced its ambitious plans of launching Tamil Hotstar Specials shows & movies-before-theatre featuring the best of the Tamil film industry; in addition to offering LIVE sporting action and access to popular STAR Vijay shows before TV.

Starting this Diwali, the movie Mookuthi Aman starring superstar Nayanthara and RJ Balaji will be released at first. The platform is also set to launch exclusive Hotstar Specials shows – LIVE Telecast directed by Venkat Prabhu and starring Kajal Aggarwal; My Perfect Husband starring veteran actors Sathyaraj and Seetha, Triples produced by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Jai Sampath and Vani Bhojan and November Story starring Kollywood’s sweetheart Tamannaah Bhatia. To further satiate the hunger of Kollywood fans, Disney+ Hotstar VIP will additionally launch many more movies and shows over the course of the next one year.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP is home to the world’s best stories dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi including the biggest superhero and animation movies; with access to Bigg Boss Tamil and popular STAR Vijay shows before TV, exclusive Hotstar Specials series, mega-blockbuster movies released straight on the platform under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex and the best of LIVE sporting action including the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 and much more - making it the best entertainment service in the country!

Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar said, “We have always been at the forefront of reinventing and reimagining content in India. As we lay the foundation of presenting authentic stories that appeal to Tamil audiences, we are very excited to partner with some of the most prolific minds of the industry. As we announce the launch of new movies-before-theatre and Hotstar Specials shows, we are adding to our existing promise of providing great Tamil entertainment across LIVE Sports, before TV access to STAR VIjay shows and much more - giving our audiences a wide array of content to choose from”

Acclaimed film-maker Venkat Prabhu; who marks his digital directorial debut with LIVE Telecast said, “Often people assume that creating shows is easier than putting together a good cinema, but it’s quite the opposite. Yes, I have stepped out of my comfort zone and tried something totally new and challenging. With newer and exciting storytelling. I am going to present a show with a unique concept where even the non-series watcher also will start engaging with the show. LIVE Telecast is a horror show created for everyone who enjoys the adrenaline rush. Furthermore, the show will also be dubbed in 6 other languages and with Disney+ Hotstar VIP I’m sure this story will reach millions of viewers across the country”

Tamannaah Bhatia who will headline November Story added, “In these extraordinary times, I think people have turned to entertainment for comfort more than ever before. Kollywood fans have been patiently waiting for an announcement like this - which promises them world-class Tamil entertainment at the touch of a button. I am really excited to be a part of this journey with Disney+ Hotstar VIP that is making this possible for all Kolly-fans. My show November Story is a strong female-oriented narrative that gave me an opportunity to play around with the character.”

Veteran actor Sathyaraj who stars in My Perfect Husband said, “Good content has the potential of transporting people to a new place. My Perfect Husband is one such story that can take you to your happy space; it's an unconventional story of finding love in old age that will leave people with a smile on their face”

Karthik Subbaraj added, “Digital is now a big part of how people consume entertainment nowadays. With diverse content across different genre and a huge subscriber base Disney+ Hotstar VIP is the perfect platform to launch a show like Triples. The show has all the elements of an all-round entertainer - action, drama, comedy and more and will leave audiences laughing till the very end”

RJ Balaji who released the poster of his upcoming movie Mookuthi Aman said, “There is nothing greater than the joy of being able to entertain people through great movies. Mookuthi Amman is one such movie that I think will resonate with people. For a lot of people Diwali is incomplete without any new movie releases, that too with these tough times people need some happiness and I promise that our film will bring that joy and celebration in this festive season; I am excited to announce that Mookuthi Amman is all set to release as the Diwali blockbuster on India’s biggest streaming service Disney+ Hotstar VIP as a Diwali special – it truly is home delivery of Kollywood”

Kollywood Oda Home Delivery begins with these movies and shows:

Mookuthi Amman (Mytho-fantasy) starring Nayanthara and RJ Balaji

LIVE Telecast (Horror) starring Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav, Anandhi and Directed by Venkat Prabhu

My Perfect Husband (Drama, Comedy) starring Sathyaraj and Seetha

Triples (Comedy) starring Jai Sampath, Vani Bhojan and produced by Karthik Subbaraj

November Story (Crime-Thriller) starring Tamannaah Bhatia

Disney+ Hotstar offers an unmatched entertainment experience to users with the world’s best stories coming together on one platform. With an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP users can catch their favourite Bigg Boss Tamil and other popular STAR Vijay shows before TV; access to the blockbuster movies (Comali, Kaithi), best of global movies and shows dubbed in Tamil including superhero movies (Avengers: End Game, Iron Man), latest animation films (Frozen 2, The Lion King), kids favourite characters (Mickey Mouse, Doraemon), exclusive Hotstar Specials shows in seven languages like the hugely popular Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops, Aarya, unlimited LIVE sports like Dream11 IPL 2020 with Tamil commentary feed and much more at only INR 399/- for a year!