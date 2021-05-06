Disney+ Hotstar to launch in Malaysia on 1 June

The Walt Disney Company is all set to launch the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service in Malaysia on 1 June 2021. The company has appointed Astro Malaysia as the official distributor of Disney+ Hotstar. Previously, Disney+ Hotstar was launched in Indonesia and Singapore.



Astro customers will be able to stream more than 800 films and 18,000 episodes of Disney’s amazing content on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Astro is working towards making Disney+ Hotstar available via the Ultra and Ulti connected boxes later this year, providing Astro customers with a one-stop entertainment convenience.



Astro CEO Henry Tan said, “We are delighted to be an official distributor of Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia and to aggregate more world-class content on our platform. Soon customers can enjoy the dazzling line-up from Disney+ Hotstar in addition to the much-loved Astro hits, local signatures, award-winning originals, and unparalleled live sports making us the undisputed entertainment destination for Malaysians.”



“Our Movies Pack customers will soon be able to stream world-class entertainment on Disney+ Hotstar for just an additional RM5 per month while non-Movies Pack customers can also enjoy Disney+ Hotstar via other attractive value bundles. This is a great start to an action-packed year where we will be an aggregating subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) streaming services, giving our customers the widest variety of entertainment to choose from, value, and convenience.”



The Walt Disney Company Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia General Manager David Shin said, “We are excited to launch Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia for the consumers and also collaborate closely with Astro to deliver powerful entertainment with heart. From iconic Disney classics to brand-new Disney+ Original series, Malaysian hits from homegrown creators, filmmakers and talent, and Asian series and films, there is something for everyone of all ages.”



Disney+ Hotstar is the dedicated streaming home for global and Malaysian hits. It brings together blockbuster Hollywood movies and award-winning content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, FX, 20th Century Studios, and many more, which also includes exclusive premieres and blockbusters from leading Malaysian studios.



Available on compatible internet-connected devices, Disney+ Hotstar offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, live-action and animated series, short-form content, and documentaries, including series like The Mandalorian, WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and films like Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin and Frozen 2. Disney+ Hotstar will also feature an extensive library of award-winning Malaysian cinema releases and homegrown hits, such as J2: J Retribusi, Zombitopia, Ada Hantu, Ejen Ali, Upin & Ipin, and more.

