Disney+ Hotstar to flag off cricket-based show 'Follow The Blues'

Disney+ Hotstar will now bring fans even closer to their favourite cricket stars both on and off the field, exclusively on ‘Follow The Blues’.

From exclusive interviews, training sessions, behind the scenes fervour to dressing room antics,‘Follow The Blues’ will keep fans updated on the Men in Blue with bite-sized content. As the Indian team set forth on their domestic and international tours, the show will capture unseen team bonding sessions, some candid behind-the-scenes moments and unplugged conversations.

The current focus shifts to England as Team India kickstart their 2021-23 World Test Championship campaign against the hosts in a marquee five-match Test series. Fans will be made privy to their favourite players journeys and can closely ‘Follow The Blues’ on Disney+ Hotstar.

Discussing Cheteshwar Pujara’s strike rate in Test cricket, batting legend Brian Lara on ‘Follow The Blues’ exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, said, “Pujara, definitely for me, I mean as a batsman, I am not the same as a player, that ability to be so patient and score at such a low strike rate. So, for me, if I was a coach or if I was someone that wanted Pujara to improve, I would try to create a lot more shots and try to score a strike rate that is more beneficial to him and the team. He does the job, and I know the job he does, but I just feel that when you bat that slowly, there are a lot of momentum swings in your innings and you allow the bowlers so many deliveries at yourself, even before you get to three figures – that you are going to find yourself coming up short a lot of times.”

The five-match Test series in England is followed by a packed cricket calendar for 2021-22, and viewers can be a part of the journey by tuning in for exclusive content from the Blues exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

