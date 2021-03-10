Disney+ crosses 100 mn paid subscribers within 16 months of launch

Disney+ launched in the US in November 2019, and has rolled out rapidly across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, and most recently, Singapore

Disney+ has surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers in just 16 months since its launch, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek announced today during the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

“The enormous success of Disney+ - which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers—has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” Chapek said.



“In fact, we set a target of 100+ new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live-Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is the Company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth.”





In its Q4 earnings conference call, the company had mentioned that Disney+ ended the quarter with 73.7 million paid subscribers wherein Disney+ Hotstar is the largest contributor to this increase driven by the start of delayed IPL season.

Disney+ Hotstar subscribers accounted for a little over a quarter of Disney+'s global subscriber base. Roughly 18 million of 73 million global subscribers were from India.

