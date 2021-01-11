discovery+ unveils ‘The Presidents’ Gatekeepers’ for those who want to go behind headlines

As we near the upcoming Presidential Inauguration, get access to behind-the-scene stories from inside the White House, directly from the men doing the toughest job in politics- The Chiefs of Staff.

Only one person knows everything that's going on inside the White House, and it's not the President. With the United States Presidential Inauguration just around the corner, discovery+, India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, brings yet another intriguing series ‘The Presidents’ Gatekeepers’ for audiences who want to go behind the headlines.

Spanning nine administrations and 50 years, this special two-part series includes interviews with all 20 Chiefs of Staff, who offer behind-the-scenes stories of the toughest job in politics. Featuring several former Chiefs of Staff to Presidents like Ford, Carter, Clinton, Johnson, Bush and Obama, the series takes the viewers through everything that goes on within the White House from setting up daily meetings to dealing with security challenges that arise through civil unrest, terrorism, assassinations, war and scandals among other crises.

Considered as the second most powerful job in Washington D.C., the White House Chief of Staff is the person the President counts on to transform his agenda into reality. He is also the confidante with whom the President, and the First Lady, share their secrets. But what really does an average day in Chief of Staff’s life entail?

41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush in the documentary said, “He is not only the director of the traffic, but he really follows the issues for the president, in my case, and I relied heavily on the chief of staff.”

