Digital Refresh Networks wins digital content mandate for Medanta Group of Hospitals

An integrated creative and digital marketing solutions company, Digital Refresh Networks, wins the digital content mandate for Medanta Group of Hospitals. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be looked after by the agency’s Mumbai team. The mandate includes the overall strategy, planning and creative content requirements across digital for the brand. With an experience of a decade in the digital marketing industry, Digital Refresh Networks has worked with some of the leading brands and businesses across FMCG, consumer goods, automobile, E-commerce, Lifestyle, Healthcare and Pharma, and other sectors.

Commenting on the association, Harish Aswani, AVP Digital Marketing & Ecommerce, Medanta says, “Our association with the team at Digital Refresh Networks is sure to help us organise and scale our digital content ecosystem. For a healthcare brand, content plays a key role not only in driving salience and credibility for the brand, but also drive business growth. We look forward to creating some relevant and meaningful content at scale.

Sumanta Ray, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, Medanta says, “The brand Medanta, is all set for expansion, across multiple sectors across healthcare and DRN coming in at this point allows us to scale marketing initiatives across all these verticals. I welcome team DRN to the Medanta ecosystem and hope to build a strong engagement by bringing out the core values to the fore”

Barin Mukherjee, Co-Founder & CEO, Digital Refresh Networks says, “We are elated with the opportunity to partner with Medanta group in their journey. With our expertise in understanding content across channels/ formats and regions, would be great value to deliver on building Medanta Group as a front runner in the healthcare sector, which they truly are”

