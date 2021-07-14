Digital Refresh Networks bags mandate of Mia, Motherhood IVF and iKounsellor

The agency will be in charge of delivering SEO management, Content, Social Media and Performance Marketing for the brands

Digital Refresh Networks, an integrated creative and digital marketing solutions company with its centres across Mumbai, Indore, Bangalore and Kolkata, has bagged the digital mandate for Mia by Tanishq, Motherhood IVF and iKounsellor.



As a part of the mandate, the agency will be in charge of delivering SEO management, Content, Social Media and Performance Marketing for the brands. The role would be to enhance the brand awareness and eventually the brands overall growth and revenue.

Speaking on the win, Barin Mukherjee, Co-Founder, CEO, Digital Refresh Networks, said, “We are overwhelmed with our recent victory and are proud to add multiple leading brands to our portfolio. With our expertise in the digital marketing domain, we aim to propose a holistic solution in order to elevate the reach and engagement of the brands. The agency does look forward to have a long-term collaboration with our existing accounts, acquire additional businesses and build Bangalore as one of the promising centres for DRN going forward.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)