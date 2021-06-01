Digital Refresh Networks to handle accounts of Gelato Italiano, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Integrated creative and digital marketing solutions in Mumbai, Kolkata and among other cities, Digital Refresh Networks wins the digital mandate for the leading FMCG Brands – Gelato Italiano and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be looked after by the agency’s Mumbai & Kolkata teams. The mandate includes setting up their e-commerce and handling the overall planning and execution on the digital front. With an experience of a decade in the digital marketing industry, Digital Refresh Networks has worked with some of the leading brands and businesses across FMCG, consumer goods, automobile, E-commerce, lifestyle, health and other sectors.

Commenting on the association, Dinesh Salavkar, Business Head, Pan India Food Solutions Pvt Ltd says, “Our association with a passionate and experienced team at Digital Refresh Networks is sure to create a huge impact on our digital domains. In today’s world, having a strong digital presence is highly crucial in order to boost the brand’s growth and target reach and we are assertive that we will accomplish our goals via this collaboration. We look forward to working with the team.”

Barin Mukherjee, Co-Founder & CEO, Digital Refresh Networks says, “Bagging the digital mandate for one of the leading brands like Pan Food India, is a proud moment for us. We are all set with our team of professionals to offer an integrated digital approach in order to not just boost the brand’s growth but also enhance the visibility and reach in the market. We do look forward to a long-term and valuable tie up with Gelato Italiano & The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)