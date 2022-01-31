dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2022 to be unveiled on Feb 1

The theme of the report this year is ‘Road to Convergence’

The pandemic has enormously accelerated the shift of media and retail toward the digital domain. E-commerce, personal care, computer equipment, tourism, food, and cosmetics are the sectors that have profited the most in 2020 and 2021. Not only was there a tectonic shift in the consumption and adoption of digital platforms and services but there was also a huge increase in ad budget spend on digital campaigns by brands. Such was the enthusiasm that digital advertising overtook print to become the second biggest AdEx medium in India in 2020.

To shed more light on the growth of digital advertising in 2021 and the key trends that shaped the digital market, exchange4media and dentsu are set to unveil the sixth edition of their much-awaited annual report on digital advertising this Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022 at 2:45 pm.

The theme of the report this year is ‘Road to Convergence’. The report is being Presented By HT Media Group, and is Co-powered by ABP Live, Voot, Yahoo! And Josh. mFilterIt, Truecaller, Trell and Xapads are the Co-gold Partners.

This report will highlight the significant trends of 2022 and real-time facts and figures pertaining to the entire digital domain. It also covers spends and insights across all sectors. Besides, it will shed light on the trends paving the future of businesses and marketing, the convergence of media, how to be future-ready through reinventions, disruptions and rapid business model innovations. It also talks about actualizing business growth with digital media and evolution in micropayments and e-commerce leading to the emergence of conversational commerce.

Last year’s dentsu-e4m digital advertising report predicted 20% growth in the digital media market and speculated that the market might reach the size of Rs 18,938 crores. The prediction was based on the performance of digital in the year 2020 that had witnessed double-digital ad growth (15.3%) due to the widespread digital transformation during the pandemic, and changing consumer habits and behaviour.

The unveiling of the report will be followed by very insightful speeches and discussions. Top industry leaders like Divya Karani, South Asia Chief Executive Officer – Media, dentsu, Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Officer – Media, dentsu and CEO, iProspect, Abheek Biswas, AVP – Consumer Insights, WATConsult, Amanda Morrissey, Global President, iProspect, A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Bimal Rebba, Co-Founder and COO, Trell and Dhiraj Gupta, Co-Founder & CTO, mfilterit, will speak on this occasion.

Amanda Morrissey and A Balasubramanian will deliver keynote speeches.

A fireside chat will be held between Puneet Jain, CEO - Digital Business, HT Media Group, and Naziya Alvi Rahman- editor, exchange4media.

Three panel discussions will also be held on the sidelines which will see participation from ace industry leaders.

Panel 1 will have Prasad Pimple, Executive VP & Head – Digital Business Unit, Kotak Life, Sandeep Walunj, CMO, Nippon Life India AMC, Somesh Surana, Head – Digital Business Group, HDFC Ergo and Vishal Parekh, Director – Monetisation, Yahoo.

Roopam Garg, CEO, dentsu X India will chair the session.

Panel 2 will see Akshay Tapase, Senior Vice President- Digital Marketing, AU Small Finance Bank, Ravi Santhanam, CMO, Head – Corporate Communications & Liability Products & Managed Programs, HDFC Bank

Sadhana Daswani, Head Brand and Digital, JSW Paints

Shouneel Charles, Managing Director (India), Outbrain.

The Session will be moderated by Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Officer – Media, dentsu and CEO, Iprospect.

Panel 3 includes Bharat Zende, Director, Strategic Accounts, VerSe Innovation, Juzer Tambawalla, Director - Products & Marketing, Franklin Templeton India, Resha Jain, Vice President, Content Marketing, SUGAR Cosmetics, Roshni Das, Regional Marketing Director – Asia Pacific and Japan, Sales and Marketing Group, Intel Technology Private Limited.

The Session Chair is Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat.

The leaders and panellists would discuss a range of issues such as business growth with digital media, tapping into video and vernacular social content to scale up, need for anti-virus in digital marketing, archetypes of conversational commerce, the evolution of digital media outputs from pure performance driver to performance & branding and the growing importance of news publishers as the era of third-party cookies comes to an end.

Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media, and Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media, will also grace the occasion.





