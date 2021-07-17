DEN posts consolidated revenue of Rs 303 crore in Q1

Multi system operator (MSO) DEN Networks' consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 30th June has increased 1% to Rs 303 crore compared to Rs 301 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Subscription revenue for the quarter has dropped 13% to Rs 185 crore as against Rs 212 crore. Placement/ Marketing income grew 49% YoY to Rs 91 crore from Rs 61 crore. Activation revenue fell 12% YoY to Rs 21 crore compared to Rs 24 crore.



Total cost increased 8% to Rs 255 crore from Rs 237 crore a year ago. Content cost rose 15% to Rs 156 crore from Rs 135 crore in Q1 FY21.



Net profit declined 30% to Rs 41 crore from Rs 58 crore. EBITDA was down 25% at Rs 48 crore compared to Rs 64 crore.



DEN’s Cable operations covers over 500+ cities/towns across 13 key states namely Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The company has fixed broadband services across 41 cities/towns in the country.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)