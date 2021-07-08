Delhi HC refuses interim relief to digital news portals as centre files transfer petition

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant interim relief to digital media portals from coercive action for non-compliance with IT Rules 2021 as the centre has filed a transfer petition for transferring the cases to the Supreme Court. While refusing to pass any order, the HC directed the Centre to file a counter-affidavit.



A bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee if a transfer petition has been preferred to which the latter replied in the affirmative. The court adjourned the pleas by The Wire, Quint Digital Media Ltd. and Pravda Media Foundation (Alt News) till August 20.



Appearing for the digital news platforms, Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan urged the court to pass an order of interim protection as the central government was yet to even reply to the petitions filed by digital media portals.



“Notice has gone on the rules, and they have not filed a reply. Now they are asking me to report to them. This is the first step in submitting to the discipline [of regulation of content by government]. Please hear my stay application and grant me protection,” she said.



To which, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said that “1700 digital media has already submitted information” as per the IT Rules.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)