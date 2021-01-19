Dailyhunt adds Moments tab on app as part of Twitter integration

Leading local language content discovery platform Dailyhunt has rolled out a new integration with Twitter which will see Twitter Moments being directly accessible to over 285 million daily active users within the Dailyhunt app.

Twitter Moments, unique to the Twitter app, are curated stories showcasing the very best of what’s happening on Twitter. It’s easy to curate content and create Moments around any topic, conversation, or event that’s relevant to a user’s interest. Like Twitter, Dailyhunt is built for discovery and this partnership introduces users across Bharat to Twitter Moments, democratizing access to high-quality public discourse.

Dailyhunt co-founder Umang Bedi says, “It is a proud moment to welcome Twitter to the Dailyhunt platform. The past year has shown us the power of public opinion and awareness and it is incumbent upon us to mobilize this discourse by making information more accessible, more reliable, and more engaging. When a trusted partner with our shared vision of enabling consumers to create and share information without barriers validates our platform with their presence, we know we are on the right path.”

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari said, “At Twitter, we are committed to doing what we can to ensure people can keep up with what the world is talking about at any given time. Moments -- a curated set of Tweets about a particular topic -- are a powerful way to do so. With this partnership with Dailyhunt , a platform that caters to diverse languages and readers from all parts of India, we are thrilled to extend Twitter Moments to the Dailyhunt app."

Dailyhunt users will now notice a ‘Twitter Moments India’ tab in their menu bar. Each story under this tab redirects users to a high-quality, curated set of opinions and other news items on that subject on the Twitter app.

Over the course of this partnership, Dailyhunt and Twitter will work closely to bring more interesting ways for users to discover and consume what's happening around them on a real time basis.

Users will now have Twitter Moments on Dailyhunt for iOS and Android.

