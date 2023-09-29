Court restrains rogue websites from streaming ICC Cricket World Cup
The court reportedly issued the order in response to a plea by Star India Pvt Ltd and Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which operates Disney+ Hotstar
The Delhi High Court has restrained online platforms from unauthorisedly streaming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, to be held from October 5 to November 19, according to media report.
The court reportedly issued the order in response to a plea by Star India Pvt Ltd and Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which operates Disney+ Hotstar platform.
In the plea, the petitioners are reported to have claimed that they have the exclusive global media rights for the world cup, but, the tournament being one of the most popular sporting events in the world, a large number of websites were likely to indulge in unauthorised dissemination of the content.
Announcing the order, the court, according to a media report, said, that undoubtedly the World Cup cricket matches were "extremely popular, especially in the Indian subcontinent" and rogue websites, which in the past have also indulged in piracy, were very likely to continue the authorised streaming.
"Thus, there is a need to restrain any rogue websites from disseminating and communicating to the public any part of the cricket match events without authorisation or license from the plaintiffs," the court said in a recent order.
"Accordingly, defendant Nos.1 to 9 (various rogue websites which are stated to be primarily hosting illegal and pirated content) are restrained by an ad-interim order from communicating, screening, making available or disseminating any part of the ICC World Cup Cricket matches on any electronic or digital platform in any manner whatsoever," ordered the court.
Tech giants, ed tech cos face 18% IGST
These companies will be taxed for their services in the Online Information Database Access and Retrieval category
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 10:43 AM | 1 min read
Google, Facebook and several ed tech firms may have to pay nearly 18% GST on services provided to the government and individuals, as the exemption is likely to end starting October, media networks have reported.
These companies will be taxed for their services in the Online Information Database Access and Retrieval category.
The integrated goods and services tax will be applicable to overseas companies providing advertising, cloud services, online education and some other services, media reports said quoting government officials.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has already decided to amend central and state laws from October 1 to implement a 28% tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.
The tax will be applied not to each value of the bets placed but to the entry amount that users pay.
There will be an income tax on winning as per the law. The GST Council also has decided to amend the integrated GST Act related to importing goods and services. Offshore money gaming platforms that do not comply with the requirement will also be blocked.
Generative AI: Top e-comm players have a new ‘salesman’ for the festivals
From personalizing shopping experience to predicting product demand and automating recommendations, brands are working hard to enhance consumer experience this year
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 28, 2023 8:42 AM | 5 min read
Leading e-commerce players are utilizing the potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to gain deep insights into consumer expectations and preferences, enhance the shopping experience of buyers and predict demands based on past sales.
Walmart-backed Flipkart, for instance, is set to introduce a range of advanced technology integrations to elevate the shopping experience of customers.
“This involves the implementation of virtual assistants and generation of product descriptions, high-quality images, creative materials, and augmented reality visualizations, all aimed at enriching the user experience,” Mayur Datar, Chief Data Scientist at Flipkart, tells e4m.
Datar explains, “With deeper integration of Generative AI, we are reimagining product recommendations based on customers' preferences and behaviours. Flipkart has also developed chat-driven interactions for both customers and sellers, enhanced search capabilities using semantic search technology, and created internal tools to boost productivity and efficiency.”
Ajio, an online fashion and lifestyle store from Reliance Group, has introduced a dreamlike sequence that transports influencers into an AI-Verse generated by artificial intelligence.
“Within this virtual realm, influencers seamlessly transition between various outfits sourced from Ajio, before returning to their normal selves. This innovative approach to brand promotion is unparalleled,” says Rashi Agarwal, Founder, Megalodon, an AI firm that is working with Ajio to develop its generative AI capabilities.
Ajio has also appointed influencer Aiyyo Shraddha as “Chief of Small Talk” to add humour into their branding proposition. Besides, the company’s prowess in the ‘moment marketing’ game would also be on display in the festive season.
Amazon too has rolled out a new set of generative AI capabilities early this month at their premier annual seller conference-Accelerate 2023.
“The generative AI tools will simplify how sellers create more thorough and captivating product descriptions, titles, and listing details. These new capabilities will make it faster and easier for sellers to list new products as well as enrich existing listings, helping customers more confidently make purchase decisions. The new tools can recognize, summarize, translate, predict, and generate text and other content, to build more comprehensive product descriptions,” the company announced at the conference.
Top D2C brands too are enthusiastic about presenting engaging content that instantly connects with their target audience, utilizing methods ranging from computer-generated videos to AI creativity, Agarwal says.
AI-Powered Designs
Traditionally, fashion designers have relied on their intuition and creativity to envision new collections. Now, they are increasingly collaborating with AI systems to generate unique patterns, colour combinations, and even entire garment designs.
AI is also revolutionizing the supply chain, enabling fashion brands to streamline their operations and minimize waste. This data-driven approach ensures that brands produce the right amount of inventory, reducing excess stock and the need for heavy markdowns.
Demand predictions
Brands typically focus on the festive season due to the significant surge in traffic, translating into increased sales. They often overlook some critical aspects of user experience.
Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), explains, “As consumers, we've all encountered out-of-stock products during festive seasons, leaving us wondering why brands miss out on potential sales opportunities. However, this time around, brands are harnessing the power of generative AI to analyze historical data and accurately predict product demand.”
These initiatives extend far beyond the festive season as AI has evolved into a long-term sustainable strategy for growth in this digital marketplace, says Shubham Srivastava- AVP, D2CPro Powered by Team Pumpkin.
He noted, “AI tools may assist in streamlining tasks like data analysis, strategic planning, trend forecasting, and improving customer buying experiences. Amazon, Google, and Shopify are already at the forefront of Gen AI and are utilizing its capability to understand and help with customer needs.”
“E-comm sales to touch Rs 90,000 Cr during fests”
A Redseer report predicts that the Gross Merchandise Value for the entire festive month of India’s eTailing in 2023 will reach approximately INR 90,000 crores, marking an impressive 18-20% growth compared to the previous year’s festive month sales. This growth is expected to be fuelled by a significant user base of around 140 million shoppers who are projected to make online transactions during this festive month.
“We expect increasing GMV contributions from non-electronics categories like Fashion, BPC, Home & General Merchandise and more this festive period,” says Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants.
Separate budget
Expecting a great festive season, Brands are not hesitant to allocate significant resources for AI.
Rathore says, “Brands with large budgets are investing in AI by creating in-house AI research and development teams. Mid-sized e-commerce players are choosing to invest in third-party AI tools and platforms that offer ready-made solutions for personalization, recommendation systems, chatbots, and more. However, most of the ecommerce related companies are motivating current teams to learn AI by investing in training programs and educational resources for their employees to build AI knowledge and skills.”
They also allocate separate budgets for hiring data scientists, machine learning engineers, and AI experts who can develop, implement, and maintain AI solutions in future, Rathore noted.
Will AI help lift consumption?
As per Gutgutia, generative AI will lead to better and novel consumer experiences and drive stronger growth momentum. Some experts are not very hopeful though.
Rathore opines, “While AI is poised to have a notable impact on driving consumption this year, it's still just a single component in a multifaceted environment, and its effects must be evaluated within the larger framework of consumer behaviour and market dynamics. Furthermore, consumer actions during festive seasons can be shaped by a variety of factors, encompassing economic circumstances, cultural customs, and external occurrences.”
Attributing a direct influence on consumption can be challenging for brands at present, but as we move into the next year, we can anticipate more precise measurements of its impact, he added.
Moreover, consistency remains a major hurdle in AI, with many AI video tools still in their beta stages yielding unprofessional results, experts point out.
Connected TV has emerged as the fastest growing screen for YouTube in 5 yrs: Google India
At Brandcast 2023, the internet giant also shared that YouTube Shorts’ average daily views have grown by over 120% year-on-year
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 4:02 PM | 5 min read
With several significant shifts now well underway, and businesses navigating a rapidly evolving media landscape marked by “cord cutting”, YouTube has been investing in helping advertisers unlock overall media value through increasingly effective cross media campaign measurement. As part of these longstanding efforts, YouTube revealed that the Nielsen CPG meta analysis has shown that YouTube drives nearly 2.3X better ROI than Linear TV[13] with over 65% of 18+ audience reached on YouTube being incremental to TV[14].
The Marcom Avenue bags Performance mandate for Priya Gold
The agency will work on enhancing PriyaGold's brand visibility and market reach
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 2:55 PM | 2 min read
The Marcom Avenue has announced that it has secured the performance marketing mandate for biscuit brand PriyaGold. The collaboration aims to amplify PriyaGold's digital presence and engagement with its diverse customer base.
“As part of this partnership, The Marcom Avenue will leverage its expertise in data-driven insights, creative content, and cutting-edge digital strategies to enhance PriyaGold's brand visibility and market reach. The agency will focus on driving measurable results, optimising customer acquisition, and increasing overall brand performance,” stated a press release.
"The Marcom Avenue is thrilled to have been entrusted with the performance marketing mandate for Priya Gold. We are excited to work with a brand that is synonymous with quality and innovation in the food industry," said Ms Divanshi Gupta, Director at The Marcom Avenue. "Our team is committed to delivering exceptional results, and we look forward to helping PriyaGold achieve new heights in the digital landscape."
Manas Agarwal, Director, Priya Gold, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with The Marcom Avenue would prove to be instrumental in leveraging our strengths, amplifying Priya Gold's narrative, and expanding our market reach to a remarkable audience. Their team has consistently demonstrated their expertise in the marketing field and has gone above and beyond to understand our unique requirements. Their efforts have played a significant role in positioning Priya Gold as a preferred choice for snacks and confectionery products. We are excited to continue this partnership and achieve new milestones together."
Ditch the acronyms to focus on what CTV can really deliver
When did TV stop being TV? Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director Samsung Ads, writes how industry’s obsession with jargons is holding everyone, including brands, back
By Prabhvir Sahmey | Sep 27, 2023 8:33 AM | 4 min read
The online viewing revolution means the word ‘TV’ no longer just describes purely linear TV. Increasing numbers are watching streamed content via Smart TVs and according to IDC over 4.5 million Smart televisions were shipped to India in 1H23, an increase of 8% year-over-year (YoY).
Samsung has been the leading TV manufacturer worldwide for the last 17 years, and this means the data we collate at glass level is representatively robust. In the first half of 2023, this data showed that Indian viewers on Samsung TVs spent almost 88% of their total TV time in streaming environments.
This sea change in viewing behaviour is important for advertisers as the data-driven insights we gather from connected TV (CTV) provide opportunities to deliver more relevant advertising, refine reach to find new audiences and reduce wastage.
Jargon is clouding our understanding of CTV
We are all guilty of over-complicating the TV landscape and reinforcing the fragmentation within the medium with an over-use of jargon. This is detrimental to agencies’ full understanding of how CTV can be utilised as part of an integrated media plan.
Streaming brings the data collation and targeting ability of digital to the world of TV but the disjointed way we talk about the ecosystem can be confusing. We have created an alphabet soup of categorisation. One that viewers do not care about and which muddies the waters in our own commercial conversations.
The original labels that initially accompanied the streaming revolution– Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD) and Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) – can be useful in identifying these two different streaming environments.
Viewers certainly understand if they are watching TV for free or paying for the experience - and we know most streamers in India are happy to watch advertisements in return for access to free content. Research we carried out with Verve shows 80% of people in India are happy with this trade off. On the other hand, subscription numbers are churning as people face increased economic pressures.
But we have since added to a growing list of acronyms FAST (Free Advertiser Supported Streaming TV), a descriptor to explain the proposition of a scheduled streaming channel, and we’re grappling with an acronym for Subscription with Advertising Tiers as the SVOD platforms look to new monetisation models.
Will HVOD (Hybrid Video on Demand) win out or SAVOD (Subscription Advertising Video on Demand) win out? This is exactly the kind of meaningless debate around terminology all involved in the TV industry need to put aside.
Step out of siloed thinking
Planners can find these acronyms useful but the lines between these different viewing environments are blurring so much that as an industry we risk creating a convoluted landscape for ourselves that will hold back overall CTV growth. Acronyms become out of date and can inhibit fresh thinking – the most creative solutions and TV buys come from stepping out of siloed thinking.
Agency buyers and planners who may be anxious about their streaming knowledge should be confident in the digital abilities they have honed across a range of media. If you understand how digital media is traded and the capabilities of programmatic then the fundamentals of how to plan and buy CTV will not be difficult to grasp.
Audience first approach
Instead, the focus should be on gaining a deeper knowledge of the viewer and how to reach them. Understanding what they watch, their preferences and how to deliver a positive, privacy compliant experience in which advertisements are welcomed as an integral part of the whole should be the goal. The data-driven insights surfaced by CTV are what is truly important, not the label categories.
This will come by breaking down the silos including the ones that might exist in agencies between audio-visual and digital teams – alignment across teams to focus on CTV’s strengths will deliver the best results for advertisers. These strengths include knowledge at the glass level of watch time, awareness of favourite genres and the ability to identify audiences that have not been reached by a brand’s linear TV campaign.
These insights mean brands can devise complementary campaigns for advertisers that can reach fractured audiences, whether they are linear TV viewers or streaming enthusiasts. Planning against deterministic data rather than siloed viewing formats badged by acronyms will lead to the media mix best optimised to meet marketing objectives.
I welcome anyone using 'Humans of...' concept: Brandon Stanton, HoNY
Stanton was responding to a query by The Washington Post about the lawsuit filed by Humans of Bombay against the People of India
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 1:05 PM | 2 min read
The lawsuit filed against Humans of Bombay (HoB) against the People of India (PoI) has opened a new can of worms for the former with even big international publications covering the news. In his recent salvo against the Mumbai-based photoblog, Humans of New York founder Brandon Stanton has released his statement regarding the monetisation of his platform.
The comment was in response to a query by the Washington Post regarding the HoB lawsuit.
Stanton claimed that in the last 13 years, HoNY was operational, he never received a penny for a single story he has put out. He also emphasised that his income mainly came from proceeds from his book sales, speeches he has given and Patreon.
Here's the full text of his comment.
Was just asked for comment by The Washington Post regarding a certain court case involving my work, but which thankfully doesn't involve me. I thought it would be worthwhile to share the statement here. For an example of a true artist who has done beautiful things with the… pic.twitter.com/y6Xvz8EGSx— Brandon Stanton (@humansofny) September 26, 2023
Stanton's statement comes at a time when HoB is being criticised for monetising the content on the photoblog.
You do not change a fraud by not identifying yourself with them, you change the fraud by taking action.— Subhav Samarth (@subhavsamarth) September 26, 2023
File your infringement lawsuit, the @HumansOfBombay have been using this rate card and your ideas to earn money from Indians who actually had the courage to share their… pic.twitter.com/MsEOdT7eQ6
HoB was in the news for filing a lawsuit against People of India (PoI) for copyright infringement. According to the plaintiff, PoI copied HoB's storytelling format, which showcases human interest stories centred on photographs of ordinary people. The plea also mentioned that PoI lifted films from HoB's Instagram account without seeking permission first.
Marketing Data Platforms: The new powerful tool to track customer preferences
MDPs bring together data from owned, earned and paid channels, allowing brands to forge a unified & comprehensive view of their marketing landscape
By Shantanu David | Sep 26, 2023 8:45 AM | 4 min read
CDPs, CRMs, CPMs, CTRs. No one can accuse martech stacks with lacking acronyms for various tools and metrics, and that was just some of the Cs. Today, we are delving into yet another acronymous technology which, though doesn’t begin with C, but is being viewed as indispensable in helping marketers track and attract the all-important Customer.
“Marketing Data Platforms (MDPs) are emerging as powerful tools that complement Customer Data Platforms (CDPs), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, and other data tools in the marketing ecosystem. MDPs help organizations centralize and leverage their data for more targeted, effective, and data-driven marketing strategies,” reveals Gopa Menon, Head of Digital – Mindshare South Asia.
Abhimanyu Vyas, Business Head of Havas’s MarTech arm, PivotConsult, says that Marketing Data Platforms serve as a central hub for brands to seamlessly consolidate data from various sources, including advertising, analytics, and transactional sources.
“They bring together data from owned, earned, and paid channels, allowing brands to forge a unified, comprehensive view of their marketing landscape. This consolidated data serves as a valuable resource for generating marketing insights, refining campaign strategies and product offerings, making informed pricing decisions, enhancing user experiences, and constructing finely tuned audience segments,” he says.
Marketing Data Platforms complement existing tools like Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) and Customer Relationship Management systems (CRMs), facilitating agile measurement and analysis of activations conducted through these systems. Clients are also using advanced cases like Marketing Mix Modelling, Anomaly detection and Uplift Modelling.
Menon agrees that there are multiple use cases for MDPs, ranging from 360-degree customer view; segmentation and targeting; personalization; marketing automation; attribution and analytics; content management; cross-channel integration; compliance and data governance; predictive analytics; and customer retention and loyalty.
Indeed, as Bharatesh Salian, Sr. Vice President – Marketing Science and CX, FCB/SIX India, points out, “In today’s evolving and commoditised world, customer experience becomes a deal maker or breaker for more than 80% of the purchase decisions. Hence it becomes very important to map the behavioural data of prospect consumers to identify the right moment of truth when brands can engage and drive the right stimuli to take the action as part of an orchestrated consumer journey.”
“While CDPs or CRM provide the single golden record of the consumer along with their purchase patterns and preferences, the MDPs provide the insights into the behaviour of the users to click on the purchase now button. The ability of the marketing platforms to create data sets and classifications based on propensity to purchase by building on the lookalike audiences also helps tremendously in optimising spends,” adds Salian.
That being said, Paras Mehta, Business Head, Matterkind India, which operates under the IPG Brand says that while Marketing Data Platforms are emerging as valuable complements to existing tools such as CDPs and CRMs, “Their full potential is yet to be fully harnessed. The key challenge lies in the need for a substantial volume of consented data, which is currently a work in progress, mainly due to the presence of multiple walled gardens and limited access to personally identifiable information (PII) datasets.”
“In my perspective, an ideal use case for these platforms would involve three critical steps: firstly, at the advertiser level, establishing a Universal ID that encompasses all actual and potential consumers; secondly, leveraging this Universal ID to orchestrate and control communication and frequency across all marketing channels; and thirdly, utilizing the insights derived from these platforms to further optimize media and communications strategies,” says Mehta.
Menon concludes, “In today’s data-driven world, Marketing Data Platforms enhance the capabilities of CDPs, CRMs, and other data tools by providing a centralized hub for data management, analytics, and marketing automation. They empower marketers to create more personalized, data-driven, and effective marketing strategies, ultimately leading to improved customer experiences and business outcomes.”
