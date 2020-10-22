Convosight e4m webinar: Speakers to discuss innovations of electronic brands post COVID

Today's session will shed light on how the electronics market changed in the post-COVID environment, especially for the FMCD segment

As part of the Convosight e4m webinar , chaired by Tamanna Dhamija, Co-Founder, Convosight , speakers Amit Tiwari, Vice President Marketing, Havells India; Sanjay Chitkara, Vice President, LG Electronics; Ranjivjit Singh, Ex-CMO, Samsung, HP & Microsoft; and Vaibhav Mishra, Community Head, Tech Guru India will explore the topic 'How are Electronics brands innovating in Customer reach out channels post-COVID'

Big purchase decisions have undeniably been affected due to the pandemic. However, there have been some drastic changes in the FMCD segment after it was struck by COVID-19. Consumers have been extremely conscious about going in for electronic gadgets and have been assessing more feasible alternatives.

The session will shed light on how the electronics market changed after Covid, especially for the FMCD segment. It will also discuss how Electronic brands are coming up with innovative offerings to get a hold of consumers and reach out to them in the best possible ways.

Since consumers are naturally cagey about their spends, we will also learn about the second-hand electronics market and if and how much it has picked up post-Covid since users will get the same benefits but at cheaper rates.

Even then, Electronic and FMCD brands are trying to get to its TG contextually and innovating in distribution channels online. The session will explore the 'Hows' n detail.

Last but not the least, it will talk about how age-old conversations around electronics have changed in some of the largest engaged electronics communities.



The session is slated to happen on October 22, 2020, from 4 PM to 5 PM and will also be available across our social media platforms.