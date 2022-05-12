Content is only successful if it is viral: Samridhi Katyal, Fandrum

The e4m Play Streaming Summit & Awards saw an engaging session in which Samridhi Katyal, Co-founder, Fandrum, spoke to Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, BusinessWorld & Exchange4media, on Fandrum’s journey so far, fan economy and further initiatives. Talking about how the idea to appreciate the fans was perceived, Katyal said, “The whole purpose of Fandrum is to celebrate the fans who make the content viral, who made content a part of the pop culture per se.”

“Facebook was never made for fans neither was Instagram or Twitter or WhatsApp. But the fans found themselves a community. There was a need. So, we automatically formed a community there. Here, at Fandrum, we have built the platform just to celebrate fans. Everybody is watching content. There is no language or geographical barrier. But who is watching out to these fans to connect them together? Fandrum has content at its fulcrum where we celebrate fans across geographies and languages together”, she stated.

“Content is only successful if it is viral and the whole purpose of Fandrum is to validate and celebrate those fans who make the content viral”, Katyal added.

Moving further in the conversation, Katyal explained the sense of fan economy in the country and also about the scope of people to get associated with brand. “Right now when we are building the platform, our whole idea is to recognise and identify the brands. Every brand that comes on television wants to be associated with the customer. But 20 percent of the people give you 80 percent of viewership and those 80 percent are part of your market share. So those 20 percent become an essential part of your ecosystem for brands or for any economy”, she added.

Talking about Fan Value Index, Katyal elucidated, “Fandrum is a fully gamified platform. The more creators are engaging with their communities, the more they are putting out for their celebrities, characters or their products and the more they gain points. This is how the fan value index works. The more they spend, the more their fan value goes up. That is how you become a mere, or moderate or a super fan.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)