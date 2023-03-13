Connected TV: Targeting the Present for the Future
Tejinder Gill, General Manager - The Trade Desk, writes how CTV can address the common problems posed by linear TV in marketing and how free ad-supported streaming TV can revolutionise the industry
Whether it’s globally or in India, markets have barely scratched the surface of Connected TV. One needs to only look at the FICCI report of last year, which showed that in 2022 CTV has increased to 10 million and is predicted to be around 40 million by 2025.
What is Connected TV?
A CTV is basically any TV you can connect to the internet through which you can stream content. And while the percentage of CTV advertising is still a very minuscule part of total TV advertising, the next four-five years will change the game drastically for connected TV and the primary reason for that is affordability.
Quality television sets are available for less than $200 now in India, internet penetration is going up every day as we speak, even as data cost is getting lower, and becoming faster thanks to 5G coming in and I think content availability with more and more content creators are coming across. So that'll lead to that growth.
So the whole medium is still very much on the chalkboard stage from the lenses of both advertisers and premium content platforms, with the evolution being driven by a massive shift in consumer habits. Because if you look at the consumer TV viewership, it has shifted to more streaming platforms, but the advertising spends are yet to catch up.
And I think personally of CTV as a Trojan horse ride that will drive further adoption of data-driven advertising strategies more broadly. If you look at traditional linear TV, it's not measurable to the T. It's got big screen, bigger ad units, big eyeball impact, but it's not been data-driven till now.
What are the problems addressed by Connected Television, from a marketers’ lens?
The first was the lack of audience targeting, as presented by linear TV. As a very simple example, think of going to a grocery store without a shopping list. What will happen? You will end up either buying things that are not needed or you buy something which you already have.
Similarly, if you think about CTV, instead of a shopping list, now think about your first-party or third-party data. When you buy a programmatic guarantee which is fixed CPMS, fixed impression, then you cannot actually apply the first party and the third party data. So you're targeting the same users again and again who have purchased your product. With platforms like The Trade Desk, you can apply a bird's eye view to audiences. So that's the biggest problem that we are solving for brands
The second was a lack of holistic frequency control. So let's say if you are a cereal brand and you want to target breakfast lovers. And we all know how consumer journeys are fragmented due to lack of visibility, maybe because they're watching different content on different apps on different devices.
What was happening on traditional TVs in the morning is that as they flip through content. Most of the consumers are either over-bombarded with the same ad or they were not shown enough ads to have a solid brand recall. What CTV does is it helps you not to waste your budget. So it shows the right ad at the right time to the right users and the right frequency which is the most important thing. And all of that is doable using a Connected TV versus a linear TV.
Thirdly, TV was not never measurable, but it was less measurable. Digital is fully measurable. Now, let's say you're a super luxury car advertiser, which means your target audience is very, very niche. You want to reach out to a very small handful of people. Now if you do again a similar direct buy or a programmatic guaranteed buy, regardless of the ad exposure and its performance, you can never apply data-driven targeting to it; you cannot get insights out of it.
This basically means that you are showing the same ad to almost everyone between 20 to 65 and while a 20-year-old might have watched your ad or gone to your site only out of curiosity for the new launch, your real owner of the luxury car could be the 65-year-old person.
The challenge and irony, in India especially, is with the programmatic guarantee prevailing so high that you pay the same price for a 20 year old and to the 65 year old audience. However, we feel that you need to pay the right price.
That means maybe pay less for the 20 year olds audience in that category? They could be an aspiring audience, but you do not need to pay the same premium price that you pay for a 65 year old. This is where the balancing comes in. You want to pay less for less relevant target audiences and maybe take that same budget and put it to the people who have a high propensity to buy.
The Future of Connected TV
FAST (Free ad supported streaming TV) is the new buzzword and these services are the future of programmatic CTV advertising. In India, and even for the rest of the globe, FAST services are catching up now because as an ecosystem and an industry, we have previously done a poor job of explaining the value exchange on the Internet and that value exchange is that we see targeted ads in exchange for free content. We never told this to our consumers and this is where transparency comes into play.
And now even players like Disney and Netflix are coming up with ad-supported models and it works very well because if there are more targeted ads in exchange for free content, they can definitely get more incremental reach, as first party data can be applied there.
TRAI extends date for comments on digital infra consultation paper
The last date for submission of comments and counter-comments is now April 6 and April 20, respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 2:14 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended time for submission of comments and counter-comments on a consultation paper on the introduction of digital connectivity infrastructure provider authorisation under a unified licence (UL).
The last date for submission of written comments and counter-comments is now April 6, 2023 and April 20, 2023 respectively.
TRAI had released the consultation paper on February 9, 2023.
The last date for receiving comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper from the stakeholders was fixed as March 9, 2023 and for counter-comments as March 23, 2023.
Digital India Bill draft to be ready by July: Report
According to the report, at least two more consultations on the bill will be held by March 20
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 9:14 AM | 1 min read
The draft Digital India Bill may be ready by July, according to a report in a prominent business portal. The report, which quotes sources, claims that at least two more consultations on the bill by March 20. The consultation over the draft will last 90 days.
According to the report, the first consultation meeting was held in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The bill is supposed to replace the Information Technology Act 2000.
IPL & WPL: Esports & gaming brands play their game off-field
A big-ticket event like IPL is an opportune moment for mobile gaming marketing given the large number of target segments being a part of these games, say industry experts
By Shantanu David | Mar 10, 2023 8:41 AM | 5 min read
With the Women Premier League series already in full swing, and Indian Premier League getting ready to line up at the crease, online chatter and television traffic are being dominated by all things cricket. And gaming companies and allied agencies are making the most of it.
According to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, while TV is still dominant in terms of its slice of the media pie, digital has the fastest growth rate. This has led to a vast amount of collaboration between digital entities and TV media, with brand collaborations and activations across the aisle.
Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot, says that over the years, there has been tremendous growth in the online gaming industry, and marquee events like IPL play an important role in the overall traction on the platforms.
“It has always been a fan-favourite event, including the fantasy sports industry too. During the IPL season, cricket or sports enthusiasts look for an option in the market to flaunt their skills, and here, online gaming platforms like PlayerzPot come in and provide them an opportunity to showcase their skills and have a thrilling experience,” he says.
Digital gaming has become highly advanced over time with more and more people joining in each day. Our country is home to over 430 million mobile gamers as we speak, and it is estimated to only grow further in the future.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says marketers across industries are on the lookout for relevant opportunities and so is the case with gaming. “A big-ticket event like IPL is an opportune moment for mobile gaming marketing given the large number of target segments being a part of these games. In the coming IPL 2023 season also we are all geared up for gaming and esports advertising with many new trends.”
“Live events, like IPL, present a great opportunity for brands to draw more eyeballs toward their platform and generate more user base,” says Yadav, adding that the brand is preparing to launch a new campaign for IPL this year focusing on new media platforms and collaborations with influencers as well as OTT platforms too.
Krutik Patel, Founder of Cybeart, a gaming chair brand with a presence across the globe, sees the IPL as a vital opportunity. “Our one-of-a-kind collaboration with Gujarat Titans marks the very first time that any chair brand has partnered with a cricketing team and the fact that they are the reigning champions of India’s premier cricket league makes it an even better prospect,” he says.
“Through this association, we will be setting up co-branded experience centers in the team’s home stadium which will provide fans with a first-hand comfortable and unique experience of our exclusive chair. Additionally, many digital activities/contests will be conducted during the season in order to generate engagement toward Cybeart and our partnered teams. Apart from Gujarat Titans, there are a few more upcoming sports activations. Our activation with Warner Brothers will be active very soon,” adds Patel.
Jaya Chahar, Founder and CEO, JCDC Sports Pvt.Ltd. which operates Trade Fantasy Game, says that with the platform having recently been launched and IPL 2023 will be very important for fantasy gaming enthusiasts.
“We will look to leverage the IPL by launching our digital video campaign made with the brand ambassador Deepak Chahar. The campaign will have three phases: pre- IPL buzz; DVC launch during IPL; and post-IPL sustenance,” she says.
Chahar believes the DVCs have a fun, quirky storyline which will resonate with the brand’s target audiences at every level while delivering the correct messaging on app features and gameplay.
“These DVCs (digital video commercials) will be present on all social media platforms, top gaming platforms and some selective sports platforms as well since we have seen a good success rate during our launch through digital mediums with 20,000 plus downloads in two days. We will look to grow our user base and increase user engagement on the app,” she says.
In the meantime, PlayerzPot has rolled out its new campaign #CelebrationKaSeason featuring cricketer and brand ambassador Smriti Mandhana to leverage the potential and popularity of the Women’s Premier League happening in India.
The campaign has four exciting digital films targeting diverse audiences. To attract young gamers, the campaign will focus on features like instant withdrawal, lowest commission rates, opportunity for a second innings, as well as refer and earn campaigns. Like our previous successful campaigns, we are expecting a rise in user base and traffic on the platform from this campaign as well,” says Yadav
TFG is in the process of exploring brand tie-ups with certain sports and gaming platforms to increase its awareness amongst gamers and sports enthusiasts to further boost engagement and retention of users on the platform.
“We run campaigns as part of our social media activation programs and reward users through these activities. This also helps in generating real time feedback from users,” concludes Chahar.
Given the build-up to the IPL, and the attention being paid to mobile audiences as well as free screenings of select matches (with Reliance Jio playing chief disruptor, given that it has promised a gamut of digital offerings during this season), there is plenty more to come. Gaming brands across the board, speaking to e4m, have said they have a lot more brand activations and announcements on the way. Watch this space for more.
Amazon India elevates Anirban Roy to Head of Performance Marketing
Roy joined Amazon in July 2016 as Senior Category Marketing Manager - Media.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 11:24 PM | 1 min read
Amazon India has elevated Anirban Roy to the new role of Head , Performance Marketing, India.
Prior to this he was the Head of Marketing at Amazon Devices ( Echo, Alexa, FireTv & Kindle) and also Head Events & Deals.
Roy joined Amazon in July 2016 as Senior Category Marketing Manager - Media.
With an experience of over 16 years in the industry, Roy has worked with Pepsico, ITC and Infosys in the past. He started his career with Infosys as software engineer.
Disney+ Hotstar to not stream HBO shows from March 31
Some of the popular HBO content on the streaming platform included ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘House of the Dragon’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar has ended its partnership with HBO. The streaming platform confirmed the same on Twitter.
Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.— Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) March 7, 2023
HBO content, which included popular shows like 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon' will not be available on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.
The two entities have been in partnership since 2015.
Some media reports now say Amazon Prime Video may start streaming HBO shows.
Marketers are moving from quantitative to qualitative measurements: Saurabh Khattar
IAS India head Saurabh Khattar talks to e4m about emerging marketing trends, ad frauds in digital marketing and available solutions
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 9, 2023 9:05 AM | 6 min read
At a time when global tech majors are facing economic headwinds due to a drop in digital advertising spend, New York-based ad-tech firm Integral Ad Science (IAS) has reported $408 million revenue in 2022, a 26% increase compared to the prior year. Its programmatic revenue increased 42%.
The company, which offers various tools to curb ad frauds and effective measurement of media quality, hopes that in 2023, its revenue figures may cross $450 million.
The growth of IAS underlines the increasing significance of ad-tech tools in the prevailing macroeconomic situation where marketers are facing tremendous pressure to deliver ROI along with a cut in ad spend and increasing ad frauds.
Saurabh Khattar, Country Manager, India, Integral Ad Science (IAS), tells exchange4media, “Marketers are increasingly looking at cost efficiency and media efficiency now. They are trying to move away from quantitative aspects such as likes, shares and impressions of digital ads. The current focus is on consumers' attention and viewability of ads which are qualitative metrics and far more important.”
Digital ad spend is rising in India and in 2023 it is expected to constitute more than half of total ad spending, as per the GroupM report that pegs the entire advertising industry in the country at ₹1.46 lakh crore.
With more than Rs 73,000 crores at stake, brand leaders are trying every bit to prevent ad frauds that punch a big hole in their pockets and ensure that every ad impression counts, says Khattar.
While IAS works with global clients like Nestle, GSK, J&J, Nissan, Samsung, Coca Cola. It also has global partnership with media giants like Twitter. The company’s clientele in India has now expanded to homegrown brands.
“No one wants to see his/her ad around a news piece alongside the news of violence or negative news of Covid-19, whether they buy ad space programmatically or through open web. A lot of homegrown brands are increasingly concerned about ad hygiene and hence we are providing them solutions,” says Khattar.
IAS has also partnered with TikTok (banned in India) and an AVOD platform (yet to be launched in India), says Khattar, adding that the company is doubling down on such partnerships.
Ad frauds major headache of brands
Advertising has been an impression-based business since the beginning. While newspapers have been using subscriber counts to represent reach, TV channels use BARC ratings, digital platforms count the number of “likes, shares and views” for ad measurement.
With the emergence of ad frauds and bots, digital impressions are losing their relevance. Surveys have found that ⅓ of digital ads remain unseen in certain environments. Marketers have started asking how viewable their ad was, how much time consumers spend on viewing the ad or was it served in the desired context?
Time-spent on ads is now being considered a better indicator of an ad’s overall effectiveness than pixels in view. An ad is typically considered viewable by the Media Rating Council (MRC) when 50% of pixels are in view for at least one second. Video ads require a bit more—they’re considered to generate viewable impressions when they’ve been in view by a user for at least two seconds. And larger desktop ads only require 30% of the pixels to be in view.
This is where ad-tech companies offer a range of solutions. Various tools developed by IAS aim to bring transparency into programmatic media buys by reducing media waste, curb ad frauds and optimizing spends. “These tools provide insights at the campaign, its placement, reasons for potential failures and suggest required optimizations that even detect ad frauds," Khattar explains.
“If an ad is served, but no one sees it, the money is wasted. To be counted as a quality impression, a digital ad must be viewable, by a real person, in a brand-safe environment and at correct geography,” says Khattar, adding that his tool- Quality Impression- excludes invalid traffic driven by bots and thus eliminates wasted spend.
An IAS study has found an 11-fold increase in ad frauds in campaigns for which mitigation tools were not deployed. On the other hand, their clients who use ad mitigation tools see ad frauds less than one percent, claims Khattar.
Ad frauds on Connected TV on rise
According to a GroupM-Kantar report, about 20 to 22 million households in India have internet-enabled connected televisions (CTVs) today. Further, brands are estimated to increase their CTV advertising spends from USD 86 million in 2023 to USD 395 million by 2027.
However, ad fraud on the CTV platform has emerged as a major headache for advertisers. A GroupM report last year found $1 billion fraud or ad waste in the connected TV segment globally.
Khattar says, “Many types of ad frauds are prevalent on the CTV and OTT platform. One is your smart TV is off and ads are still running behind. Then there are invalid Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) which has emerged as a big risk factor to OTT/CTV advertising.”
“As CTV, gaming, OTT and audio platforms are scaling up their reach post-pandemic, the issue of ad frauds, brand safety, viewability and attention become all more prominent”, says Khattar, who uses machine learning and algorithm to help brands at three levels-detect ad frauds, ensure brand safety and work in viewability and attention of ads.
Contextual targeting
The deprecation of cookies coming closer will make personalized targeting tougher. Therefore, a lot of brands are now focusing on contextuality.
Khattar explains, “Contextual targeting has been there for ages. For instance, classified sections of newspapers are contextual ads. Now, just the technology has changed as media platforms have gone online. We have a tool that is based on natural language process (NLP) technology that analyses the digital text along with sentiments at the speed of the machine.”
Khattar cites a study that claims that over 46 per cent of the audience would not buy a product if the ad is not in the right environment. “Our NLP-based tool helps brands to advertise their products in a positive environment and avoids placing ad in negative environments.
IAS works with all stakeholders-brands, agencies, publishers and platforms. Which one needs an upgrade the most, in terms of technology and mindset?
Khattar responds, “All of them are working towards upgrading themselves in terms of technology. Education and information about qualitative aspects is missing across the room. We are conducting roundtables on the same issue to make all stakeholders aware of the magnanimity of ad frauds and available solutions.”
TAM Sports launches new dashboard for business insights
The new dashboard offers a user-friendly interface, enabling businesses to easily access and analyze data on various aspects of sponsorship
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 4:51 PM | 3 min read
TAM Sports (a division of TAM Media Research), a leading provider of Sports data analytics & solutions to global clients, has announced the launch of its latest product, a cutting-edge dashboard designed to provide businesses with actionable insights while formulating a Brand’s Media Strategy during a forthcoming Sporting event like IPL.
The new dashboard offers a user-friendly interface, enabling businesses to easily access and analyze data on various aspects of sponsorship, including On-ground, Onscreen and Commercial. The dashboard recently released, has the latest 3 years of IPL data, providing interesting insights into a competitive Brand’s presence on IPL platforms, enabling businesses to make informed decisions quickly and effectively.
USP of TAM Sports Dashboard:
Some of the key features of the dashboard include customizable charts, which allow users to view specific metrics in a visual format, and the ability to generate reports quickly and easily. The dashboard also offers drill-down capabilities, allowing users to access granular data on specific aspects of the event.
Apart from providing structured reports, TAM Sports’ competence additionally lies in giving customized data which includes data analytics about the sporting events and assessments of the investments. The Sports Dashboard has a digital backend application that uses advanced technology to identify brand’s presence.
The new dashboard is now available for subscription on TAM India’s website, and interested businesses can schedule a demo to see the tool in action.
Quote from L V Krishnan:
"We are thrilled to introduce our new Sports related Ad data dashboard to the market." said TAM India CEO Mr. L V Krishnan. "It is a first of its kind in the Sporting arena and we are kick starting with Ad data of latest 3 years of IPL. It’s a versatile tool to understand Brands collaboration with Franchises across years, Presence on multiple platforms of Advertising, Competing Brand’s visibility levels, Evaluate ROI’s on exposure across platform presence and take informed decisions on future opportunities within a Sporting arena. Our new dashboard is designed to be flexible and scalable, ensuring that it can grow and evolve alongside our clients' businesses. It will emphatically grow the Sports Advertising industry to an even much higher level." said Mr. Krishnan.
Quote from Anshu Yardi:
Ms. Anshu Yardi, (Director Business Development), said “We have 15 years of IPL related Ad data on Sponsorship, On Ground, On Player, On Screen etc. besides other Non-Cricket Sports related Ad data too. We are starting with the release of latest 3 years IPL data, but based on additional demand from Clients, we can add earlier years or other Sports too. We believe this dashboard will be a game-changer for businesses looking to optimize their performance and stay ahead of the competition. We are excited to see how businesses will use this tool to drive growth and success using Sporting arena in the months and years to come."
