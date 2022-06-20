Advertisement

Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as new Social Media Head

She replaces Rohan Gupta, who has been appointed as the party spokesperson with immediate effect.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 20, 2022 11:25 PM  | 1 min read
Supriya Shrinate

The Congress on Monday appointed Supriya Shrinate as chairperson of the social media and digital platforms in its communications department. She replaces Rohan Gupta, who has been appointed as the party spokesperson with immediate effect.

"Congress president has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as chairperson, Social media and digital platforms in the new Communications department with immediate effect," an official statement from the party said.

"The party appreciates the contribution of Rohan Gupta, the outgoing chairman, social media department. Rohan Gupta has been appointed as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect," the statement also said. The party has rechristened its communications department by appointing Jairam Ramesh as its general secretary in-charge.

The party has also appointed Pawan Khera as chairman of the media and publicity in the communications department. The Congress during the Udaipur 'Chintan Shivir' had decided to strengthen its communications wing to help improve its connect with people. The communications department will have the social media and digital platforms under its ambit, as well as communication wings of the party across all states to ensure better coordination. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Congress Supriya Shrinate Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
Nodwin

Loco & Glance to be streaming partners for NODWIN Gaming's BGMI Master Series Tournament
17 hours ago

Mohalla Tech ShareChat Moj

ShareChat raises $520 million in multi-tranche funding round
4 days ago

Polygon

Polygon announces launch of eDAO - an entertainment focused Web3 company
4 days ago