Club Mahindra launches ‘The Fantastic Family Show’

Club Mahindra, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited’s flagship brand, has just launched India’s largest online family travel game show – ‘The Fantastic Family Show’. It is designed to give families an opportunity to showcase how fantastic they are. Spread over three months, the show will see families competing through multiple virtual rounds to show off their talents and personalities in an entertaining and fun filled format. The show will be hosted by celebrity artists Rohit and Manasi Roy.

Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, said, “Club Mahindra enriches relationships by helping families rediscover the joy of spending time together. And, with the launch of ‘The Fantastic Family Show’, we are giving families an opportunity to showcase what makes their family fantastic. Bringing families together and creating magical moments is the core philosophy of Club Mahindra and The Fantastic Family Show aims to live up to this promise”.

Sharing their excitement, the celebrity couple – Manasi and Rohit Roy said, “We are delighted to be hosting Club Mahindra’s ‘The Fantastic Family Show’. It is airing live, giving us an opportunity to interact with fans and meet some amazing families”.

The live game show broadcasts on the Fantastic Family Show microsite from Friday to Sunday with six episodes a day. Each show is an hour and a half long and will see families face off against each other over three rounds. It will test the ‘Travel Trivia’ of the participating families and will showcase the funny, witty and quirky side of all family members.

The winners will receive amazing holiday packages and vouchers from Club Mahindra. To participate, simply upload your family’s favourite holiday picture. Members too can participate to battle and win ‘The Fantastic Family’ title.

