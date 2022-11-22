Chris Riedy to lead Twitter advertising & sales

He takes over after Robin Wheeler was asked to exit the role

Twitter’s Vice President-EMEA Chris Riedy has been appointed to lead the platform’s advertising and sales.

This comes after Elon Musk fired its former lead Robin Wheeler for refusing to lay off more members.

Riedy has been with Twitter for over 10 years now. He is currently based in Dublin.

Riedy was earlier the Managing Director of US sales.

This follows Musk's move to lay off more workers from the sales units. As per reports, the company's strength now stands at 2,750. It was over 7,000 before Musk took over.



