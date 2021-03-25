Chimp&z Inc bags digital communications mandate for Vinod Cookware

Following a multi-agency pitch, Chimp&z Inc won the digital mandate for Vinod Cookware. The mandate covers the scope of social media strategy, creatives, digital PR & performance marketing for increasing the brand's digital footprints. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

“Chimp&z Inc, as Vinod Cookware's new digital partner, will be designing digital campaigns and content that boosts the brand's recall value, while also emphasizing the ways it caters to the modern lifestyle of the target group,” the company said.

Speaking about the partnership with Chimp&z Inc for the digital launch, Sunil Agarwal, Director, Vinod Cookware said, "Vinod Cookware has established a good reputation offline and currently we're on a pursuit to digitally engage with our consumers, who are in various stages of their purchase journey. Chimp&z Inc brings a fresh perspective to our vision for the way forward and we are excited to explore the many potential routes on digital platforms.”

Commenting on the win, Lavinn Rajpal, MD & Co-founder, Chimp&z Inc said, “Vinod Cookware has successfully won the trust of its consumers over the last few decades. In the digital ecosystem too, we plan to take the loyalty the brand has gained and use it to create digital connections with the new age consumers. We are delighted that our integrated communication strategy for the brand was appreciated by Mr. Sunil Agarwal and his team and we look forward to actioning our plans for the brand."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)